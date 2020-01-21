squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
To the couple needing a kidney donor for the husband: Consider the wife donating a kidney. I donated one of my kidneys to my husband last Friday (Jan. 17) and all has gone well. Talk with your kidney doctor. Donor can be a non-blood family member. We used Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, and service and attention to detail has been exceptional. Best wishes with the decision-making process.
I am not impressed by the new U.S. senator replacing Isakson. The political ad airing shows a lack of oratorical skills. The way she reads “It’s time to get to work” puts me to sleep.
As newer cars come out with the combined daytime running lights and/or LEDs around the headlights, I am seeing more incidents of people driving around in these cars without their headlights turned on way past sundown. I have ridden up many times behind them and their tail lights are not on. When I pass them I see the LEDs on but no headlights. This new technology is getting dangerous.
I always understood that the Chamber of Commerce was to promote retail and commercial businesses. Apparently, this is not the case, at least in Albany. If this is so, who is looking out for and promoting these enterprises?
OK, Herald, enough. You gave Martin Luther King plenty of coverage ... how about moving on?
Newly appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, said that she grew up on a family farm where she “plucked” weeds on hundreds of acres of corn and soybeans. In Georgia we pull weeds. Where did she come from?
Thank you, H.E.A.R.T., for a wonderful King Day service and breakfast. Werhner Washington was excellent as a speaker, and the mass choir was amazing.
Excellent commentaries by Gail Drake in your paper. She is an outstanding writer.
I couldn’t agree more with your 1/11 Squawkbox, in fact I find myself saying the same exact things. I just don’t know how they don’t try to silence you up there in Liberaltown. Keep up the great work.
Looks like it’s going to be a pretty boring Super Bowl. I can’t imagine pulling for either team.
I believe the American Public has a right to see J. Edgar Hoover’s files on the Kennedys and MLK. Release those files that were sealed for 50 years, that were again sealed later on to prevent their release. America has a right to know the good with the bad and make an educated judgement call as to who deserves honor and who doesn’t.
The Senate should not allow for any witnesses. The Democrats could have called those witnesses during that fake impeachment trial. They are already refusing GOP’s potential witnesses, so I say no witnesses period.
Health issues seem to be a prominent illness of some law enforcement officials. It is sad when a common “nobody” is hired to serve in an authoritative position. They lose their mind. #bullies
The governor appointed a women to the U.S. Senate who supports taking away a woman’s right to choose. Shameful.
You know it’s going to be a bad day when you decide to have French toast with peanut butter for breakfast and you get two eggs and a bowl and then you break the eggs into the trash can and put the shells in the bowl.
