Would you believe that Democratic Congresswoman Feinstein wants President Trump to give Iran $5 billion to fight the coronavirus? As I have always said, you can’t fix stupid.
For the “Trump is not my president” crowd: If you cash your Trump stimulus check, then he is not only your president but your sugar daddy as well.
They are telling names and places of employment in NYC on the news. Why can’t y’all do it in Albany? We should know to save lives.
Squawker, you seem to think it’s all about you and your “rights.” The Constitution does not give you the “freedom” to go around endangering yourself or other people. As far as the mayor kissing your lower backside, well, you’ll have to remove your head first.
The question is being asked about the number of African American deaths from COVID-19. The real question is are African Americans participating in activities that make them more susceptible to contracting the virus?
Blue disposable gloves all over the grocery store parking lots.
Did Albany fall asleep at the switch? The first COVID-19 was diagnosed in the U.S. on Jan. 20. Late February and early March, there were funerals with 50 and 200 attendees in Albany. On March 12, Albany hosted the Snickers Marathon with runners from all over the U.S. and overseas. Also on March 12, Albany tried Jazzy Huff with a COVID-contaminated jurist. Results: Dougherty County as the 10th most contaminated county in the U.S.
To the squawker demanding his constitutional rights: There is a major difference in ignorance and stupidity. You’re at the top of the stupid list, obviously.
I agree with Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. China should be forced to forgive U.S. debt as a consequence of their response to the pandemic. Makes sense to me.
To the squawker who started his/her squawk “I’m sure other Americans join me ...” Right or wrong in your assessment, it does absolutely no good to spew your negativity out for the world to see. So get your head out of your you-know-where and try to show at least a little positivity. We’re all in this mess together; we’re all on the same team. So, either be a team player or sit on the bench and keep your poison to yourself.
Thank you, Q-102, for continuing to provide exciting music — and informing us — even after the brewery is shut down. Long live the Queen Bee.
Here’s how the insurance/health care system works in Georgia: First, the Insurance Commissioner works for the insurance industry. Next, the medical industry charges four times over what a procedure should cost, the insurance industry allegedly pays a significant portion of that and the patient is left owing what the procedure should’ve cost to begin with. Which is also significant, deductibles and co-pays easily bankrupt too many families.
Attention, Publix on U.S. 19: Please require your cashiers to wear facemasks. To walk away from the counter, cough, then continue to handle a grocery order is not a safe practice.
AmerICAN! So proud and impressed that Worth County American Legion put out 275 American flags in their community.
