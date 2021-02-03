squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I called the Recreation and Parks Department to speak with Director Joel Holmes about why they are trying to have youth basketball when this virus is still very bad and other variants are out there. I was told he was no longer there. City manger and commissioners: I hope you get someone that can bring recreation morale back to what it once was.
I voted for Trump. Time for all Republicans to move on from Trump and find someone who can lead all of us. There are lots of Republicans who have moved on from Trump.
Carlton, the person who complained about you discussing your upbringing sounds like a bully. Maybe they don’t like being reminded of who they are.
All you RINOs who fell for Trump’s Save America PAC should feel pretty stupid since none of the $76 million raised went to challenge the Nov. 3 results. And not a dime went to support the two GOP candidates in the Georgia runoffs. He is free to use the money for himself. Is this how he makes America great again?
YT must truly be “woke” as an SMM (small-minded male) by being triggered by a person making their own assignation of identity. I thought gender identity shaming was taboo, no?
My know-it-all brother-in-law heard that two masks were better than one, so he tried four. He would have been 37 next week.
Fletcher, I’ve got a driver’s license photo that I bet will beat yours. It looks like a fake ID, nothing like me.
Don’t be surprised if our teachers don’t teach as long as we pay them to not teach.
I have no problem with Black History Month, but it is so sad that American history is being wiped out. Doesn’t our country’s history matter?
So far all Biden has done is sign executive orders. No leadership nor unity. It’s all dictatorship.
So now an SMR is complaining about being in a shopping club and observing someone buying items in bulk. This SMR must be psychic because somehow they knew the purchaser is going to resell the items. They then tried to compare it to Congress. This SMR just proved that they are clueless. From the blue state of Georgia, signed Yours Truly
The purpose of Trump’s Senate trial is to hear evidence why he should never again hold “any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.” If you think Trump shouldn’t be on trial because he’s not in office, then suspected criminals should never be on trial if they leave the scene of the crime. Just ignore the evidence.
I don’t believe Hank Aaron died as a result of getting the vaccine, but let’s say that he did. You would not take the vaccine because one person died? Of 32.8 million doses of vaccine delivered in the U.S. to date, one person died. But no vaccine for you? You would rather take your chances with an illness that has killed 443,000 in the U.S. Be my guest.
SMRs, the GOP is on the verge of blowing up. it’s time to leave the dark side and be on the adults’ team.
Joe Biden has officially killed women’s sports so that boys who are not man enough to play men’s sports can play in women’s sports.
After reading the Squawkbox, the state of Mississippi may have jumped ahead of the state of Georgia in education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.