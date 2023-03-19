squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Will Pat Rioter riot when Trump gets arrested?
To the squawker on the Heard comment about Johnson: It was deplorable. But how do you justify castigating Heard for his stupidity and yet hold Trump in high esteem for his? Hypocrisy at its best.
What a wonderful photograph and a good accompanying story about the water tower in Cuthbert. It’s good to know there are still people in this area who take pride in and support their community.
Good job, WSWG-TV, for scheduling “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. during March Madness. I appreciate your consideration to the members of “Wheel of Fortune” and the “Jeopardy!” Nation. Keep up the good work.
I appreciate your honesty, Mr. Fletcher, but in this case you had nothing really to concern yourself with. It’s just the local sh---stirrers — and we all know who they are — trying to stir up enmity for one of the officials who doesn’t bow down to them. Much ado about very little.
So Pat Riot didn’t get to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6? Probably because he was still hung over from New Year’s. But now he can go to Manhattan and defend his lawless hero and get locked up in jail all at the same time.
Rest assured, Carlton, while we agree that you could have done more to identify the “pastor,” the fault here is with scum who lie just to stir things up.
The SVB failure is frightening because of the stupid decisions that prevailed. Like the idiot who rescinded Dodd Frank, the red flag that could have prevented this failure. Let’s talk about the debt Trump ran up and the fascist Republican agenda. Signed, Yours Truly
Carlton doesn’t go crazy, he is crazy. With occasional trips to normalcy.
Biden said in his speech that we could rest assured our banking system was safe. Considering that he always lies, this made me very nervous.
It’s hard to believe, after all the squandered local money and intended federal grants, that the city’s new Transportation Center is ready to open. Without being overly pessimistic, I can’t help but wonder how long it will take for the bums that hang around to turn it into a dump like the former bus station.
Trumpsters, what would you squawk if Obama had two affairs, one with a porn star, and paid the women to be silent prior to the presidential election?
The failure of liberal darling Silicon Valley Bank is a glaring wake-up call. Going green is a guaranteed way to destroy an otherwise healthy institution of any kind. How long before your bank or alma mater goes belly-up?
Trump hates America, and his sheep follow him in lock-step.
How can you have women empowerment when a lot of these so called women are biological males? Female athletes are being cheated because they are forced to compete against biological males.
I don’t trust this government nor Joe Biden. Banks are collapsing, and the government is gaining more control.
What the heck? Sherriff holding long list of cash bonds people posted in 1983 to 1999. Why ... and are there many more?
Congressman Bishop securing more money for south Georgia. He is a “work horse,” not a show horse.
