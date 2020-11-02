squawkbox@albanyherald.com
CEO Scott Steiner has been the best change that Phoebe Putney has ever made. He is the most caring, down-to-earth person who is working very hard to make good changes for our community and those around us. Scott, you have been a blessing to Albany. Making things better for our hospitals does not come overnight, but with you as our CEO, good things happen. Keep up the good work.
Front page picture in Monday’s paper of ASU athletes delivering “food” to the Phoebe Women’s Health Fair on Saturday. The “food” pictured consisted solely of cookies and rolls. No wonder we have an obesity problem in our community when cookies and white bread are distributed at a Women’s Health Fair. Come on, man.
In a few days, no one is sure how many, we will either be thinking “I am glad so many people voted like I did” or shocked that there were enough fools out there to get the other guy elected.
Most Americans have been indoctrinated to believe Hitler took away guns from the German people. This is not true at all, although he did disarm some Communists, many of whom were Jews.
As you look at the ballot on Tuesday, don’t forget the “lesser” issues. Please vote yes on Amendment 1 so that money intended for specific issues is used for those issues, not raided like it has been in the past.
Through the centuries since Jamestown was founded, the South has held certain values, virtues, and ideals in high esteem: Courage, duty, humility, integrity, courtesy, chivalry, gallantry, self-control, reverence, selflessness, strength, wisdom, and a willingness to defend what was right, no matter the odds. To be noble, to be a gentleman, was to exemplify those ideals.
Titanic America has hit an iceberg and is taking on water.
Fox Poll claims majority trust Biden on COVID-19. They can’t be serious. I wouldn’t trust Biden on the common cold. You saw how poorly the Obama/Biden administration handled the H1N1 virus, and it was not half as deadly as COVID-19. C’mon people, wake up. This is just Democratic propaganda trying to scare people.
Trump says deaths are rising because doctors get $2,000 more if they put COVID on a person’s death certificate. Deaths are rising because Trump encourages people to mingle without masks, Why would anyone want a leader to continues to lie to about people trying to save our lives?
Springsteen says he is leaving the country if President Trump gets re-elected. I would say to him, don’t let the door hit you in the a— on the way out. He won’t be missed; in fact, we need to get rid of some trash in this country.
Let’s help keep our local school system up with the latest technology: Vote yes to extend E-SPLOST for five more years.
Sad doesn’t begin to describe the terrible state of affairs of the Girl Scouts of America. Stories abound of the “participation trophy culture” being fed to our best and brightest, ignoring born thinkers and leaders. Thank goodness for teachers, parents and coaches that fight this “socialist hogwash” every day, encouraging these young women to think for themselves and strive for independent success.
