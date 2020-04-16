squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank God for the “Phoebe Family,” Dr. Kitchen, Dr. Black and Scott Steiner. All of you guys are our new heroes. Certain of our elected officials need to realize that.
Our fake president tweeted that the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, “likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude.” This is an ironic observation from someone who habitually blames others in order to hide the inadequacy of his leadership.
How would you Trump devotees like to have a governor like Florida’s? He just deemed wrestling without spectators an essential business. Well, he is one who only moved to ban large gatherings and put shelter in place after Emperor Trump called him. Oh, I forgot, so did our own Gov. Kemp.
As all of us go through these hard times, if you can, please remember your good service providers who may not have sufficient income to survive as well as your churches. Please donate to these providers to show your appreciation for their service. Pray for everyone, stop the racist, divisive and incentivizing comments, learn to love and help someone else. Can we please try to do that?
I am very much birding-in-place. Nature is good for the soul. Two bluebird nestings. A chickadee, wren ... and those are just the nests I can see.
The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house, and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors.
Squawker, Jim Bob from Lee County is a local business owner, employer and taxpaying member of the community. He employs lots of people with different skill sets and pays them accordingly. I’m sure you can find someplace to put your idiotic, incorrect “slave driving” comment besides our wonderful Squawkbox.
If you really want to help America, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, please stop buying “Made in China” products. Read the product label. Be smart, America.
The greatest challenge of free peoples is to restrain abuses of governmental power. The power of the American presidency is awesome. When uncontrolled and abused, presidential power is a grave threat to our way of life, and to our fundamental freedoms. — Rep. Ileana RosLehtinen, R-Fla., December 1998
The Taxi Smith article — another great article by Tom Seegmueller — who is a real asset for Herald readers.
Abrams in an interview says she would make a good running mate for vice president. She said she is very experienced and, besides, she is a good loser. She got that part right.
Colony Bank started construction on their new bank building on Old Dawson Road in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue today with construction. Billy Mathis says the pandemic stopped construction of the the new Lee County Hospital. If the pandemic was the problem, the bank construction would be halted and the hospital construction would be full speed ahead. Billy Mathis needs to stick his head back in the mud, bow tie and all.
If Seegmueller wrote it, I read it, twice.
Carlton I agree with every word you said, but what it does it matter what you, I or anyone thinks? It doesn’t matter which party you vote for either.
