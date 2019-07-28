squawkbox
Thank you, Albany Herald, for the informative articles about the local school systems. Our prayers go out to the administrators, faculty, staff and students of our local schools as they get ready to start the new year.
Yes, littering is bad. But high fines may not be the most effective way to address it, because it’s not equal. The poor cannot afford a $1,000 fine, while the richer aren’t going to be affected that much. Make the punishment community service, picking up litter, with a small fine to pay for the supervision.
The do-nothing Congress has done nothing but investigate Trump, attempt to destroy him and remove him from the White House for the past two years. Look it up.
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Christopher Chance Finley: Congratulations on your award. Now let us see you become a true Corpsman, otherwise known as a “Half-bleed Marine.” At least in the late-’60s when Justin Wilson ruled.
“Any man who thinks he can be prosperous and happy by letting the government take care of him better take a closer look at the American Indian.” Henry Ford
Now Spartacus wants to punch old Trump.
Matthew 5:34 tells us not to take an oath on the Bible, so why do we continue to do so?
Moscow Mitch and the Republican Party should change their name to the Putin Russian Party.
As a country, we should all just send in a list of two things we are offended by. Maybe we can all move on after this.
I had to laugh at Carlton calling Trump voters a cult. He doesn’t get it. We who love America had no choice in who to vote for. Trump has a lot of issues, and I too wish he would think before tweeting, but he loves America. Oh, by the way, there’s no crisis at the border. Ask Carlton.
Individuals in the previous administration began efforts for a “hate Trump” campaign. Practically all of the TV networks, cables, Hollywood and late-night entertainers have participated. It has worked. Ordinary citizens feel free to compose stories of mistreatment and blame Trump. They will vote for socialist programs just to defeat Trump. Some literally want the man executed.
Can you fake Christians tell me why the Republicans stopped the passage of a bill preventing Russian interference in our elections? You Trump supporters are traitors to our country.
Squawker must have been asleep for a long time. I don’t recall any Republicans referring to Mueller as a hero. We felt he was more of a hired henchman hired to destroy Trump.
Is there a name to the personality type that can watch the outrageous things Trump says and the vicious attacks of people and the blaming everyone but himself for everything wrong, and still be numb to it and support or approve of this person?
If women do the same job for less money, why do companies hire men to do the same job for more money?
If you want to know what God thinks about homosexuality, read Genesis 19 and read where God sent fire and brimstone to utterly destroy Sodom and Gomorrah. “Except you repent, you shall all likewise perish.” Luke 13:3
If our fighting men and women have to fly in coach, why do the congressmen fly in first class?