Thank you to all our police officers and service members. We appreciate you, and I pray you make it home safely to your family each day.
The president of the United States called the protesters “very bad people” just because they were exercising a constitutional right. We could say his 6,200 supporters are “very bad people” because they exercised their right to support a lying, racist president.
Over the past year or so, I have read at least 122 squawks by the FCS, and he has been wrong on all 122. He needs to do some fact-checking before he submits his squawks. It would make him look less misinformed.
I really enjoyed Catherine Foote’s column in Sunday’s paper. It was an interesting and well-stated perspective. I’d like to read more from her.
Today as the Democrats in Congress kneeled for about 9 minutes in the halls of our government, I was reminded they have never taken a knee for the brave Americans that have died in combat nor the police officers that have died protecting us all. But they will kneel for a career criminal. Don’t you think Democratic congressmen are a little out of touch with real Americans?
FYI, Yours Truly, not one of the negative things going on in the country that you listed in your Sunday squawk were started by the president. I am not a big Trump fan, but don’t put the blame on him just because you don’t like him.
I encourage all white and black folks to listen to sermons by Rev. John Manning of Harlem, N.Y. He is a true prophet.
Racism is dead, Bible man. Get over it. Democratic systematic prejudices are alive and well. You want illegal labor because you think they’re only good enough for cutting your grass. Racism will be 100% dead when your backwards generation dies off.
Instead of worrying so much about black lives, Mr. Fletcher, maybe you should think on whether your life matters.
If the Democratic voters don’t think Joe Biden has dementia, just go to YouTube and type in “Joe Biden has dementia” and read all.
Oh, please. No one is going to be living in a country without laws or law enforcement. That’s not what defunding the police means. The law will still be enforced, except for Trump and his cronies, of course.
How many blacks were shot, beaten, stabbed, and/or killed by other blacks at Juneteenth celebrations over this weekend? We will probably never know the actual statistics because the media is always vigilant to subdue the true numbers of crimes committed by blacks.
I have come to the conclusion that quite a few people that put squawks in the Squawkbox have very little to no common sense.
Boy, did George W. make a mistake when he nominated John Roberts to the Supreme Court. He was the swing liberal vote to keep Obamacare, and then he was the swing liberal vote on DACA that lets 650,000 illegals remain in the United States and suck dry our tax digest. Shameful.
Although they surely have a right to, it is so insensitive and so reveals a lack of understanding and caring to put a “Back the Blue” sign in your yard during these times of focus on police misconduct and racism.
