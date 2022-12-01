squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Every city of Albany employee should get a nice bonus since the citizens are paying so much in school zone camera fines.
I have been told that the reason folks don’t vote in local elections is because locals can’t give them anything. Well, how are those high utility bills? Higher taxes? Higher crime and their higher wages working for you? Wake up.
Come on, Pat Riot, admit it. You were sitting right there at the kids’ table when your hero’s Nick and Ye went to see the Orange Orangatang. Those are your people, and you act and think just like they do.
Instead of condemning Trump for breaking bread with anti-Semitic Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, what did a devoted disciple do? (S)he immediately deflected to President Obama. I’m surprised Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden wasn’t brought up.
I’d like to know how much the city of Albany makes from the traffic cameras.
When did sending a note of thanks for nice gift become rare? I have decided if I get no form of thanks for a graduation gift, invitations to other events in their lives will go in the trash.
Have you noticed how your Georgia Peach Card doesn’t buy as many groceries as it did two years ago? Careful how you vote or it will buy even less in the coming two years.
Squawker, who said we hated Yours Truly? He is just so far out in left field, but he has his opinions as we do. But hate him? Lord, no.
The insulin price reduction was not introduced by Raphael Warnock. He knows how to lie, too.
First Elon Musk fired a handful of liberals at Twitter. Now CNN is about to lay off a handful of liberals. Couldn’t happen to nicer people.
It is Nov. 30 and my mail carrier decided that my mail would not get delivered today. What is disgusting is there isn’t anything that can be done about it, as the post office will not answer the phone. The kicker, the Albany postmaster doesn’t give a toot it seems.
An ATV damages my fence, rider would not cooperate, left scene, police makes no charges. There is a story there bigger than my fence. Bad guys have not only impunity, but immunity in an overtasked, broken system. Like Portland, we do not have lawless, we create them. It’s a new world order for sure.
To the good Gen. Edmonds: Sadly, you are just a “Herschel Hater” who has flown too high and too long on too little oxygen.
Peppermint Pops is one of our community’s great traditions. Thank you, Albany Symphony Orchestra, for bringing this to us every year. It’s a very nice gift for the community and is the kickoff of my holiday season.
Why in hell are politicians and the mainstream media trying to divide this country? And don’t blame it on Trump, that song don’t sing anymore.
YT ... a legend in his own mind.
Trump needs to be a bunkmate with the Oath Keepers that just got convicted of trying to stop the certification of a presidential election. What do you think Pat-riot.
Latest Government study revealed that more Republicans died from COVID than Democrats. That study was a big waste of money. You could have just watched the national news and been better informed.
