Another shallow-minded direct quote from "Yours Truly," which should be the motto of the Democrat Party ... "I don't care about you." Told you he had no credibility, and his comments prove it.
I imagine many of those who are righteously offended by sagging pants are the same people who refuse to wear masks because they impinge on their freedom as Americans. People who wear their pants halfway down their backsides offend my sensibilities and look ridiculous. People who refuse to wear masks could make me gravely ill and look like selfish jackasses. I prefer sagging pants.
Polls are a farce. I don't believe for a minute that the vast majority of Americans think Biden can do a better job on the economy than Trump has or would have done a better job handling the COVID-19 crisis.
When it comes down to it, there's only one message that needs to be spread: Trump's Life Matters.
I am 77 years old. I may have 14-17 more years left in America. I have loved and enjoyed my life. You Democrats go ahead and destroy it. Open all borders and let everyone in and give them everything available. I don't care because I won't be here to see the destruction of this wonderful country.
To even have the discussion about baggy pants is a disgrace and indecent. How low will this culture thing go?
The BLM agitators not only caused the Democrats to forfeit the military vote, today the national union representing our police have endorsed President Trump.
John Ossoff. Another pencil neck, smirking liberal smart aleck made in the image of Adam Schiff.
You've had 50 years, Biden, to do something about jobs for Americans. You chose instead to send the jobs to Asia.
Something positive like what people are doing with COVID-19 at home was pleasant reading. Front page saggy pants is not news, just disrespect. When the court system allows no shirt, shoes or saggy pants while standing before a judge when entering, that will be front page news.
All the virus-related deaths were caused by Trump opening up the country too soon. If he had listened to Dr. Fauci, the country would be in better shape.
Signs should be placed at the entrance of all public businesses: No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.
Who, in his right mind, would go face-to-face (or attend a packed rally) with someone who refuses to wear a mask except for a photo op? Name-calling is straight out of Trump’s playbook when you have no valid argument. And more than 135,000 Americans have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
We have shifted into a culture of crime. The penalties for committing a criminal act are not sufficient to deter the criminals. The fear of discovery, capture and conviction is not apparently there either.
If everybody homeschooled their children, could we stop paying that tax?
"Trump doesn't listen to experts?" Probably because they change their advice every few weeks. Mask on, mask off, mask on, Hydroxy down-played for months, now they find out Hydroxy works well. Close schools, kids don't get Corona and don't spread it. He's listening to to good ole common sense.
