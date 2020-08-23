squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Perhaps people would not need to panic about the coronavirus if it was not referred to as “a cold virus.” Our civil liberties were trampled upon by the Patriot Act after 9/11. One major difference then vs. now: Americans united. We understood the real threat. The failure of leadership at the top goes without saying. Our commander-in-chief has sown nothing but ignorance, confusion, and chaos. So, if wearing a mask in public helps save lives, I’m all in.
On the one hand, I’d love to see Steve Bannon spend the rest of his life in prison with a cellmate named Miguel. On the other hand, I want to give him an award for scamming people who were stupid enough to contribute to something we don’t need and that I thought Mexico was supposed to pay for anyway. That Masked Man
Dine with the rich, wave at the poor, politicking senators citing all they have accomplished, which no one would not have known otherwise, might best go back to D.C. and fix this PPP loan forgiveness program they screwed up in the first place.
Dear ASU: Do the right thing for your students and the community. Take a hiatus.
Trump’s fake Christians can no longer spread the word. They haven’t lived it.
All the best people have been, or are being, arrested or have quit.
I would like to thank two Sylvester Wal-Mart employees for their kindness and extra help. Their customer service is over the top and very much appreciated. Their names are, Regina Hill and Chiquita Stinson. Thank you again.
Clark Howard, a consumer reporter, says that choice for home internet is coming. Soon, there will be two other choices: T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon’s LTE Home Internet. Let’s hope they are available in Albany. We need more choices.
Anyone else notice how the riots and looting have suddenly dropped off the news cycle with the advent of the Democratic convention? I bet they resume with the start of the Republican convention!
Does anyone have any suggestions to keep your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask? I wear my mask every time I go out but have to constantly take off glasses to wipe off fog. It is very annoying.
You know if you go to the bank drive-thru, you wait and wait and get mad. If you leave the house, you spend money and get mad. If you stay home, you eat and eat and get mad. If you stay home and watch TV commercials, you get mad and get tired of hearing all the lies. One happy thing ... I understand after the election the virus will go away.
Enjoy Warren Grant’s well-thought-out guest articles. Keep ‘em coming Warren, we need something fresh to read.
To say Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama represent the average black women is as big a joke as Trump or Biden representing the average white middle class male. They all have made fortunes in their political careers, at the expense of the American citizen not receiving the representation they should.
The Republican Senate just put out a report that Trump and his campaign was trading secrets with the Russians. That’s how they got Hillary’s emails. That’s treasonous. Mueller was right, the deal-maker didn’t tell the truth.
