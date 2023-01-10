Since it seems to be a very big scam in Albany with our county commission chairman, and Georgia with Warnock, of churches owning low-income housing and collecting the rent that working taxpayers have paid. Just wondering if those housing properties pay any taxes.
Housing in this community is under the purview of the Albany City Commission. Yet our little county commission chairman has already started weaseling his way to get more money for himself and his cult. I guess the $5 million Bishop and Warnock sent this way wasn’t enough.
Wow! The University of Georgia football team played an amazing game from start to finish. No question this year about the best team in the game.
My print edition Page 2 has turned yellow with all these self-named squawkers pi--ing at each other. Knock it off guys.
Enjoyed articles on soil and sleep in Sunday paper. Very informative. Thank you.
Hey, Kool-Aid crowd, thanks for the use of the term “fake news media,” even though it barely covers what Fox not really News spews every day.
Me and the wife met a nice young man applying for a job at a steakhouse. He was having trouble with an answer on a form. After she helped him, he told us he graduated in 2022. She said he couldn’t write his thoughts correctly, misspellings, slang words, etc. How did he pass exams for 11th and 12th grade?
I pretended to be asleep and I fell asleep. Now I am going to pretend to be skinny.
I see where our mini-me new commission chairman threw himself a party rather than going through the swearing-in ceremony that has been used by everyone before him. It’s obvious his cult members have exalted him, so he expects that kind of treatment. I wonder who paid for his soiree.
I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this old before.
I keep reading about Heard’s “first lady.” I wonder which one qualifies or if there is a rotation.
What the far-left Democrats have dubbed as “progress” is actually a form of “regression.” The American empire is collapsing from the inside due to corruption and destruction of Christian principles, morals and values.
SMRs, the latest jobs report indicated Sleepy Joe created 223,000 more jobs in December, and the unemployment rate is at a low 3.5%. Trump can’t touch that.
Having Heard involved with housing is definitely the snake guarding the henhouse.
So Pat Rioter is trying to make us all think his supporters are rising to his defense. Nice try, but only people of his intelligence level would fall for such a juvenile stunt.
Add me to the list of long-time Dougherty County residents who are selling their homes and getting out of town now that we have a county commission run by a false prophet and a bunch of followers on the commission. And the city’s not much better. I’ll see y’all when you visit Lee County.
Thanks, Yours Truly, glad you caught that it was just in jest. I watched Clem with my friends when I was a kid. Always a fun time. We were taken to the station on a field trip and met Clem in the studio. What a big treat in those days. The Patriot
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.