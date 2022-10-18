squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Early voting is at the Albany Civic Center and not the resource center on Pine Street.
It was a pathetic sight Friday, watching athletes, students and parents running in fear for their lives at the Monroe-Dougherty football game. If police don’t clean up the area around Hugh Mills Stadium teams are — rightfully — going to refuse to come here to play games.
A delusional writer from the Washington Post says most crimes are happening in Republican states. That explains why many people are moving from blue states to red states. They want to be where the crime is happening.
All the bands were outstanding, but Handsome Jack won a lot of new fans at the Honey Jam. It was a fun day, no hassles, no issues, only good times. Please do it again.
Another lying Republican claims that NOAA Hurricane Center Director Jamie Rhome said, “Trying to blame global warming for Ian defies scientific evidence.” What Rhome said was, “I don’t think you can link climate change to any one event. On the whole ... climate change may be making storms worse.” Not believing in climate change is ignorant.
When was the last time you heard someone talking about retiring to the North?
Mr. Krantz, about the crossing guard and new speed trap lights on Westgate Drive: It’s a total waste of our money. Do just about as good as flushing that money down the toilet.
Until we quit voting for party and start voting for people, we’re going to have clowns like Donald Trump, Margaret Greene, Joe Biden, Herschel Walker, Winfred Dukes and Jody Hice representing us. Take back your pride and your concern for country and vote for the person, not the party.
When in doubt, find one more that is willing to sell their soul for accolades and money from the Kool-Aid crowd. Kanye is the latest parading his ignorance on Fox not really News. Perhaps he can get Clarence and Hershel to wear some of his gear.
Poor, delusional Herschel Walker thought that “honorary badge” made him a police officer. Please, no one give this man an honorary degree at a public college. He’ll try to teach impressionable students how abortion is always bad ... unless you happen to get someone pregnant. You Republicans picked a real winner.
Unless you are black or Hispanic, how dare you attempt to speak for our being “far better off socially and economically” with Kemp than we would be with Abrams. Ms. Abrams is a smart, small business owner. She will work for all Georgians. So, what if she wants to be president? Is writing to the Squawkbox your only goal?
Good season for the Atlanta Braves, but disappointing ending. The whole lineup forgot how to hit ... all at the same time.
Democrats, I have one question for you: Are you better off today than you were two years ago?
The funny thing is that you sad sheep follow after these scumbags running for political office as if they are in control of your lives. I bow to no man or woman, and I damned sure do not follow ridiculous laws laid down by these self-serving gutless wonders. Become a free man like me; refuse to let politicians or others run your life.
