I’ve come to enjoy Marc Hyden’s well-thought-out columns in The Herald, but his latest offering was a puzzler. How such a seemingly bright young man could advocate for dangerous vaping is beyond me. Yes, it helps people stop smoking, but studies have shown that they’re swapping one health danger for another.
Mr. Morgan has explained my little mounds in dry areas of my lawn. I am a save-the-bee person. Thank you
FBI director Christopher Wray now says “COVID-19 most likely originated in a Chinese government-controlled lab.” Saying this in 2020 would have gotten you kicked off social media and if you were a scientist, you would have lost your job. It’s no mystery why so many Americans distrust our government and media.
I asked Bob Dylan what he thought of Daylight Saving Time: He said he’s glad the times they were a-changin’.
Fox news admits to lying to their audience. Pat-riot brags that the network has more gullible sheep viewers than any other network.
A woman knows all about her children. She knows about dentist appointments and romances, best friends, favorite foods, secret fears, and hopes and dreams. A man is vaguely aware of some short people living in the house.
Is there any greater failure than the American Justice System? It has failed miserably in safeguarding honest citizens. If it worked, we wouldn’t have to worry about our children’s safety or our own.
If the Democrats are planning to replace Biden with Al Gore or Hillary Clinton, they may as well keep Bide.! You should be looking for an improvement.
First you forget names, then you forget faces. Then you forget to pull your zipper up, then you forget to pull your zipper down.
To the racist squawker asking why minorities always use “my culture” as an excuse: Excuse for what, I ask? What you should be asking is why do white people use “my skin color” as a reason to think they are better than everyone else. The Equality Man
When a clown like Lorenzo Heard is elected, it means those who voted for him are well-represented.
If all you squawkers with all the answers would use your time doing something rather than sitting behind a keyboard and accusing everyone else of the things you yourself are doing, we’d have a much better society. Get off your a--es and get involved.
The Lafayette mail drop box appeared normal as I approached it. I was almost there before I saw the neatly covered slot with a clear covering. A large sign on the brick front of the building saying “Mail Drop Box Closed” would be helpful.
Can someone tell us why on Friday afternoon a Worth County Sheriff’s deputy was doing a traffic stop in his white pickup, stepping in the right lane and demanded passing vehicles get over? First, he didn’t have any reason being in the road. Second, that was very dangerous. Third, what was he trying to prove? I think he was trying to intimidate drivers.
Carlton, you have lived a life well-tried, and to me, well-done. Well said.
“Rock and Roll might not solve all your problems, but it does let you dance all over them.” — Pete Townshend
