squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If Democrats win, America will never return to its full strength and place in the world. America will become a second-level country. This mistake must not happen. President Kennedy was the last good Democrat. May God protect America and work to have the Republicans win the election.
If VP Pence’s principles “come straight from the Holy Bible,” why does he constantly break the 1st and 9th Commandments? That is, Thou shalt have no other gods before me, and Thou shalt not bear false witness [or lie] against thy neighbor. (Exodus 20:3, 16)
I imagine Jimi Hendrix was real excited to meet and play with Eddie Van Halen in heaven.
Some folks vote on personalities, some folks for color, some vote for radical traitors and the rest vote regarding the issues. Please do your homework and learn the issues. Don’t waste your time listening to the media. Think before it’s too late.
Mike Wallace was so desperate to find something to criticize about Pence’s performance last night that he was delighted to spot the fly. His comment after the debate was child-like and unprofessional. Pence didn’t let that or Kamala’s nervous laughter and facial contortions throughout the entire debate distract him.
We are so tired of the drive-through restaurants. Drive up and wait for 25-30 minutes. Until you decide to open up your dining rooms, we will not support you any longer.
To think Trump has “beat COVID in one day” and is a “superhuman being worthy to be our leader for the rest of his life” is crazy. It also sounds like the squawker has been watching too many Marvel Comic movies. Trump still has the coronavirus. He has better medical care than any other American and possibly human on the planet. Only Supreme Court justices serve for life.
I wonder how the NBA likes those low TV ratings for the NBA finals. The viewership is almost 50% lower than last year’s NBA finals.
To date, the only thing the War on Drugs has succeeded at is putting a lot of people in jail, especially people with black and brown skin. In places like Atlanta, Columbus and Albany, black people are more than six times as likely to be arrested for marijuana as white people. If marijuana was legal in Albany, it would generate more taxes than the fines it takes in. Legalize Albany.
So thankful for the comment on “why vote for Trump,” because it is a vote for our America, for our children and grandchildren. To some, he may not be the best, but he will always be the best of the worse.
ASU isn’t trash that the Regents “dumped.” Why not work positively and tirelessly to make it as diverse and successful as you did Darton? My niece, an ASU grad, went on to the University of Georgia and is now a lawyer and judge. Many smart, hard-working students, including myself, come from ASU. You’re showing your color. You can’t work on your problem until you admit you have one.
President Trump deducted $70,000 for hair care on his tax return. He should demand a tax rebate and use the refund to stimulate the economy.
Harris has the weird, warped hand thing just like Pelosi. Now that is weird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.