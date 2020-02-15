It's funny how Billy Bow-Tie's "love for Chehaw" suddenly disappeared when Bo Dorough pouted about not getting his way with the City Commission. Smells like collusion going on there. Who pays for these people's egos? The animals and supporters of Chehaw.
What a great article today about Easton Glover making a life-saving bone marrow donation. He has been there multiple times for my family in the Phoebe ER. We have always commented about what a great nurse he is, but he is obviously a great human being also. Hopefully more people will reach out to Be The Match Registry. Albany and Phoebe should be very proud to have you here in the ER.
I'm sure that mining group did their own survey to determine that the Okefenokee was "safe" from their intrusion. Another example of a deep-pockets group raping the land and destroying one of our natural wonders. Please, somebody stop them.
Squawker, Trump has always acted “immature and unprofessional.” So, of the two, I guess you expect Nancy Pelosi to take the “high road” since it is not in Trump’s DNA.
ASU is a disgrace to Albany. I just learned of the report prepared by the consulting firm hired by the Board of Regents to investigate why over 4,000 students left after the merger. The consulting firm conducted hundreds of interviews and the consensus reason given was that the students felt that a diploma from ASU would not have equal value to other Universities. Choosing to remain an HBCU and with it a racially segregated divide, has cast a dark, lethal cloud.
Michael Bloomberg is a fake. He is paying people to say good things about him to make him seem cool. He is a racist, lying fraud.
For Yours Truly, thanks for proving my point. Your shallow-minded response about not knowing the difference between Socialistic policies and Virginia's policies were checkmate, game over.
So Lee becomes Albany's BFF when money is wanted, this time for Chehaw. Won't work, we know that game. Keep your hands in your pockets, not ours.
American society has degraded to the point that one political party platform is based on raising your taxes, confiscating your guns, supporting illegal immigration, supporting homosexuality, and aborting unborn babies. And nearly 50% of the population supports it. They are called Democrats.
Poor Andrew McCabe. They say that since no criminal charges will be brought up, this cloud that has been hovering over his head for the last two years can go away and he can move on. Gee, Donald Trump has had these fake investigation clouds over his head for almost four years. Too bad he can’t just move on.
I almost swallowed my teeth at the article about HUD passing out taxpayer money accompanied by the picture of the Cutliff Grove "project" sign. That was the most expensive sign in the history of the world. I hope that Cutliff Grove people don't get their hands on a dollar of that HUD money.
Mitt Romney impressed the Democrats with his morality speech, yet he went on to say he likes President Trump. His words and actions before the impeachment trial proves that is untrue.
