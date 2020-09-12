squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What if all the ministers in Albany met once a month to pray together, work together to lead our young people to Christ and away from gangs and violence? Perhaps Veterans Park would be a good place for social distancing. Is there a minister among us who would help bring this about?
Trump lying about this virus makes him more corrupt than Nixon. Sorry I know a lot of you squawkers don’t know who Nixon was.
It is absurd that a resident of Albany must submit a Citizen Comment Form eight days before a City Commission meeting.
You know who is to be blamed on all the unrest in the U.S.? Kaepernick. He got away with disrespecting the National Anthem, so the rest of America’s trash joined in.
Trump and his fake Christians withheld how deadly COVID-19 was to the American people. All of you have blood on your hands.
ASU football player Anton Cousins Jr.’s brother actually stands a better chance of being hurt by black-on-black crime than by the police. He needs to walk through gang-infested neighborhoods and tell me he feels more safe there than next to a cop car driving by.
Donald Trump does not believe PT Barnum. He does believe you can fool all of the people all of the time.
So Subadan is a finalist for another job? That plays right into the new mayor’s hands. I’m sure he wants anyone else in that position except a strong black woman.
This nation needs an affordable, simple, durable, roomy car. There is never a Henry J. Kaiser around when you need one.
Wrong again, YT. The Confederates are one of the most loyal groups in this ungrateful nation. The traitors are the ’60s hippies, peaceniks, terrorist groups like the Panthers, SDS, SNCC, SLA ... those who were destroying our cities in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s ’90s and today. And divisive morons like you.
I don’t think The Herald should print vulgar squawks, such as the roses are red in Thursday’s paper. We don’t need to see that. Shame on you.
“60 Minutes” stated that Russia’s plan is to sow discord in the United States and doubt about our democracy. Trump’s plan is to sow discord in our United States and doubt about our elections and democracy. Wake up people, he is trying to get his totalitarian government.
So you don’t trust President Trump, Harris? Guess what ... I don’t trust your Jamaican keister.
It’s all on tape, in the president’s own words. It’s the smoking gun. Bob Woodward is reporting it. Even Republicans are outraged. That was then and this is also now, except for that last sentence. That Masked Man
I wonder how many people were getting seatbelt tickets while Caleb was being shot.
The first squawk listed 9/08/20 read: “A ‘loser’ is someone who voted for Trump in 2016. A ‘sucker’ is someone who still supports him in 2020. That Masked Man.” I believe The Herald is contributing to divisiveness by printing such. The same goes for insults hurled at the other political party.
Biden to me is like a flashlight with a dying battery going for a long walk in the woods.
“We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” ― Thomas Jefferson
