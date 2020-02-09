Let me get this straight: Tracy Taylor now plans to run for District 12’s state Senate seat? This is after losing his bid to be Albany’s mayor (twice), Georgia House Representative and Dougherty County Commissioner? Given his track record, perhaps holding a political office is simply not his calling.
You are right squawker, I think the weather lady must be the station boss. I counted nine appearances in a hour and a half.
Such a well-written article about the governor's plans to cut funding for vital mental health programs. The person quoted is right: When politics trumps all else, the public suffers.
I could be wrong, but it seems there been more squawks about Pelosi tearing up the State of the Union speech than Trump's refusing to shake Pelosi's hand before the speech.
How come Republicans only complain when Democrats act childish and not when Trump, the poster child of immaturity, rudeness, and immorality, does what anyone with a soul or scruples finds offensive?
For Yours Truly: If you had studied '30s and '40s Germany, as claimed, you should have remembered their evil policies and their similarities with the Democratic Virginia governor's policies. Looks like critical thinking was also one of your failures.
The acronym “NIMBY” (Not In My Back Yard) is a form of name-calling, not short of a bullying technique used to degrade the person not in favor of a change in their neighborhood, particularly so when proponents of the idea know it is wrong but want it for other reasons anyway.
I'll soon be releasing a new aftershave: My Junk Sweat. Another product from Down Under.
Good stuff. The live forum on Q102 FM Saturday morning Feb. 8 is healthy and necessary for our community. Good job participants Will Geer, B.J. Fletcher, moderator Carlton Fletcher and Tara Stoyle. Thank you Q102 and BJ for hosting this.
Bernie Sanders preaches about climate change, yet he has more air travel miles than any of those candidates. It's not about saving the earth. It's about pushing their socialist agendas.
Looks like old bone spurs is starting his retribution against people who told the truth against him and who took an oath to defend the Constitution, especially a war hero.
Has the no using cell phones or texting while driving been rescinded or is the law just being blatantly ignored?
Did you notice this week that Camia Hopson and Gerald Greene had that same media press release printed at the same time? Not very original. At least space out the timing of the same information.
Beginning Jan. 1, the standard mileage rates for the use of a vehicle will be 58 cents per mile for business miles, up from 54.5 cents. 20 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes, up from 18 cents for 2018. Think about that everytime you crank up that vehicle, and calculate just how much it is costing you to go get that hamburger. Plan out your trips.
My jeans were tearing at the knees so I went shopping. To my surprise, brand new jeans in the store were also torn and looked old and faded. So I decided to keep on wearing my old jeans and join the new generation fashion.
