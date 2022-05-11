squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I want to recognize and thank Edna Perry at the Dougherty Tag Office, for exceptional service. Edna is super courteous, professional and efficient. Thank you, Edna. You are an asset to our community.
I’m gonna try my best to put a smile on at least one person’s face today.
Where is the “right thing to do” in a society that has surrendered to better of evils leadership; abortion or devastated society; inept politician or an undesirable; national bankruptcy or unhappy voters in designer jeans; cash free bail or violent protest of mothers of inequitably treated rapists, thieves and murderers. Is there no Winston Churchill in the house?
Oh no. Not another Fletcher giving their liberal opinion in the Herald. Say it ain’t so.
Trumpsters, tell all of us one Biden policy that created inflation. And then tell us your policy to stop inflation.
The new radio station in the brewery is awful. There is a definite radio wasteland here since the Queen Bee left.
Looks like Dougherty County Public Works has hired contractors who are doing on-the-job training. Pour loads of gravel, grade it, compact it down, realize you messed up, then remove gravel. Rinse and repeat these actions about 10 times. My taxpayer dollars are being wasted on total incompetence.
Dougherty County does have the highest tax millage rate in the state. I looked it up.
The door hanger ads going around town are blatantly racist and downright embarrassing to our city. Touting “black votes matter?” Seriously? One more time, All Lives Matter. All Votes Matter. Your vote is your voice. The Patriot.
There is no end to the lie’s politicians will spin. One of Stacey Abrams’ TV ads states she can run a business, has been CEO, COO, etc. Four years ago she was being sued for credit card and other debts. Today she is a multimillionaire because of the lies she told and the agenda she supported trying to be governor. These people have no shame.
Thanks for the info on Bonehead Government 101. I, too, am amazed at the number of people who have no idea how our local government works. Of course, putting “local government” and “works” in the same sentence is probably a bit much.
Just imagine it Trump supporters were perched outside the Supreme Court justices homes trying to intimidate them to rule in their favor. The FBI, DOJ, federal agents would all be there arresting them.
Saw a young man in Publix today buying a 16-ounce Mtn Dew using an EBT card. I am so glad that my tax dollars are helping the undernourished get the soft drinks they so desperately need.
Hey, SMR, which women are the “leading activists” for pro life? While there are pro life women, you lie, deflect, and mischaracterize by making an unproveable statement. Another example of Republicans being untruthful and out of touch with honesty. It’s a shame that your life is so devoid of meaning that you have to lie to give it some. Signed, Yours Truly
If folks aren’t responding to your posts, it could be you are being ignored, not a lack of legitimate response as you indicate with your “crickets” comments.
