squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Clennon King’s black history video was informative about Albany’s past. Keep up the good work.
Not knowing what or who these scumbags are, is not the thing so common or most bizarre; It’s not their poor character or reprehensible act, but the paradox in light of the obvious fact; that the litter was strewn all over my street, while the garbage and trash drove off in the car.
I’d definitely support the bill for journalists. I got off of Facebook and the local news about three weeks ago. So tired of the same old stuff over and over.
Good luck, newspapers, in trying to get any money out of Facebook or Google. Those mega-manure spreading bloodsuckers will fight to the death for any penny they can get their hands on.
Gordon Lightfoot, the man who sees a beautiful poem and song wherever he looks, and then writes it down for the rest of us to enjoy.
I wish a City Commissioner lived on my street. I know my street would get paved.
In the Democrat dictionary, the definition of a racist or white supremacist is anyone who doesn’t agree with their ideology.
I commend Dr. Parker, Ms. Coston and the folks at Albany Technical College who are trying to help people who never finished high school get their GED and have a chance at higher-paying jobs. There is no cost, so there is no excuse for people not to take advantage.
Trump had the presidency for four years and a hand-picked attorney general. During that time, no criminal charges were filed against Clinton, Obama, Soros or any other boogieman he gave Trumpsters to rage against. Trumpsters, how come no charges?
Victor Hulett, you look a lot better with the beard. Make them pay you before you cut it off.
It is ironic that the Georgia Senate passes a bill that prevents the Chinese Government from bidding on state contracts due to their record of civil rights violations. They do that and at the same time pass laws targeting civil rights in this state. I suppose it is only a violation if it meets the contorted viewpoint of the anti-democracy Republican party.
It’s blatantly obvious that the anti-Trump, anti-Republican Squawker is getting an abnormal amount of space in the ‘Box.
Capitol Hill police officers who were beaten by Trumpsters can continue with their lawsuit against Trump. Whose side are you fake Christians on: the Blue or the Orange Con Man?
The folks at Albany Technical College are not just complaining about the lack of a trained work force in Albany, they’re doing something about it. More agencies and institutions should follow suit.
Since when has the United States Supreme Court been under an affirmative action hiring mandate?
I enjoyed the stories about Alexander Kane and Victor Hulett. Interesting contrast: One who’s in it just for the fun of it and another who has made it his life’s goal. There’s room for both.
America faces unprecedented challenges, from election integrity and censorship to vaccine passports, mask mandates, and border security. The liberal response to adversity is always to strike down individual liberty, implement more government, and spend more money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.