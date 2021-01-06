squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Next time you feel stupid, remember all the people who voted for Nancy Pelosi ... and if you feel really stupid, there are people like Masked Man and Yours Truly who voted for Stacey Abrams.
Trump has every right to urge Georgia RINOs to identify voter fraud. They are going to be identified and they will be sent to jail for five years.
I am only 84 years old and received unsolicited absentee ballots to vote in the last election and in the runoff. What a waste of money. I used both and voted as any intelligent Georgian should. Go Republican.
Liberal judges give drug dealers chance after chance; victims of overdoses don‘t get second chances.
If you are unhappy with a law, work and get it changed or withdrawn. However, until that happens it is the “law.”
For all of you clowns that keep calling Trump supporters sheep, you really need to get a grip. Trump supporters are not the ones that want the government to control every single aspect of your miserable lives. If that’s how you want to live, you are probably about to get a big dose of it.
Not surprised a deplorable squawker is wrong again. Trump already made history as the first president to pardon a family member by pardoning his daughter’s father-in-law, Charles Kushner. Trump, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric have already been found guilty of stealing from a charity for children’s cancer.
Really, David Perdue? Really, Trump worshipers? The president of the United States breaks the law by trying to get a Georgia official to overturn an election, and all you’re worried about is that someone taped the call? If other calls had been taped over the last four years, you’d see what a piece of (garbage) your god really is.
LOL, Trump sounds like a begging pathetic bully threatening Raffensperger on the phone. Fox News commentators sound like they spent too much time writing down pathetic ways to lie for Trump’s shakedown of Georgia. Finally, it is what’s it’s not.
Monday’s editorial page was a great read with George Will and Dick Yarbrough. George Will is a real conservative. Michael Reagan is a wannabe conservative living in the shadow of his late daddy.
How absurd are you people who continue to support and make excuses for Trump, even as he tries to subvert the Constitution of this country? Don’t you think you’ve made excuses for him long enough?
The Supreme Court did do its job and defended the Constitution. What it didn’t do was to entertain or defend Trump’s attempt to overthrow the results of an election. Apparently, he thought the three justices he nominated would do his bidding simply because he nominated them. You know, quid pro quo.
So Trump thinks Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger should be arrested? I must have missed the news story about them becoming radical socialists who want to overthrow the president, but then I don’t watch Fox or Newsmax. Nor do I listen to talk radio, so I miss a lot. That Masked Man
Why is it that feminists only accept you if you’re liberal? Don’t conservative females have a right to think for themselves?
(0) comments
