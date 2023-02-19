You are an American with African ancestry, as I am an American with Scottish ancestry. I don’t think that the Scottish National Anthem should be played before national events, only the anthem of the country that is hosting the event. You may celebrate and sing songs from your ancestry, but not at national events.
Students are required to have transparent book bags to prevent guns and other weapons in schools. If everyone was required to wear transparent clothing in public places (this would not apply to basic underwear), then mass shooters would be exposed before they could act.
The tripledemic may be declining, but you should still need to wear a mask in certain environments.
I’m amazed, and a little sickened, by the actions taken by our elected officials in the name of “religion.” There’s nothing wrong with people having spiritual beliefs, but these crooked politicians, who have not a whiff of spirituality, are cloaking their unethical and self-serving actions in the name of a faith they don’t possess.
Raquel Welch has died. There is not much femininity and class left in this world.
Some researchers claim scientists should ignore biology and drop terms male, female, mother, father. It is obvious that culture-destroying left-wing ideology is infiltrating the sciences.
Is driving and texting still illegal?
Stop all these negative squawks about our true leader, who is preparing to rise from the corrupt political ashes of a stolen election and take his rightful place as leader of this once free nation. Those of you who have lost faith will be thrown in with the corrupt followers on the left as America moves toward greatness once again.
Egg salad is really chicken salad when you think about it.
Congratulations, Dr. Jason Miller, on your retirement. You have done a lot for the Lee County School System, and I know I am one of many who hates to see you leave. But best wishes in whatever future endeavor you undertake.
Tell me again, Big Boss, how do all the pretty girls walk?
If I were elected president here are some of the things I would do whether Congress likes it or not: 1. Do away with the IRS, make federal taxes a flat 15% for everyone, no exceptions; 2. do away with federal funding for welfare; 3. no more funding other countries. I have more, but I won’t get elected.
Democrats claim to care about women’s right, yet they support males competing in women’s spots. A bunch of hypocrites they are.
State Senator Summers should spend his time working on solving problems for everyday Georgians.
Republicans who post in this forum are either willfully or unwillingly ignorant. One had the audacity to claim Democrats are followers, when their party shows blind allegiance to Donald Trump and took 15 votes to elect a speaker. Confine your rants to your small circle of friends; you embarrass yourself when you say them in public. The Equality Man
When you get ready to list your next group of love songs (next Valentine’s Day?), be sure and let us know. I have some suggestions I think your readers will like.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.