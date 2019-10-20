squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
If reading those first few paragraphs of the excellent Crime & Punishment article in Sunday’s Herald didn’t scare you to death, you’re not paying attention. The court system in Dougherty County is a danger to the community. Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, keep telling this story.
Mike Rogers’ experience with employee and customer theft in “better” areas is exactly why grocery stores don’t want to operate in Good Life food desert locations, which also have greater robbery potential. Why do it?
The Carter brothers should have to serve time in jail. Other boys used as scapegoats. Their sentences do not reflect the severity of their crime. A man was murdered.
Politicians keep pointing fingers at the police department, saying they want to add more officers and “tools.” What they should be doing is taking a look at the judges we have in our circuit and having them answer for their crimes.
So is the Crime & Punishment series going to be more of the same we’re always fed by the media, or will there be new information? I’ll admit, Sunday was a good start.
I did a volunteer job at Lincoln Magnet School last week and was delighted to see what a great place it is. Both the teachers and students were so polite and helpful. And the school was the cleanest I’ve ever seen. What a good place for children.
Amen, Mr. Fletcher. If we keep giving people all of life’s necessities, there is little incentive for them to do an honest day’s work.
A judge can only sentence a person on what the person is found guilty of. The thugs were found not guilty on all but forgery. However, because it was tied to a murder, they should never have allowed them to plea bargain. They should have been given some type of prison sentence.
OK, all you deer hunters. Please do as much as you can to cut down on the deer/vehicle collisions by thinning that herd down.
Sunday’s Albany Herald is a reason local newspapers are not only still viable, they’re vital to a community. Just the front page alone does everything a media outlet should do: Inform, entertain and point to needs in the community. As long as we get those kinds of stories, I will continue to subscribe. Excellent job.
And after buying the EBT food, many go to one of the thousands of subsidized housing units, like the ones near Mills Stadium being redone once again for $18 million. Are we growing our own poverty?
Mr Fletcher — the sovereign protector of the fourth estate — defending an informed public against a hostile local government.
I am pleased to see so many roads being resurfaced in the city of Albany. I am puzzled as to when Sabal Trail Pipeline will follow through on their promise to resurface the roads that their many trucks damaged while they were in our county. Eight Mile Road (especially the south end) and Flowing Well Road are in bad shape. Someone needs to make them honor their promise.
So proud of the work done by St. Paul’s Episcopal church through Barney’s Run. Knowing 10 veterans have had their lives improved through this event makes it one we all should support.