Mankind lacks the courage to be average.
Why, as Typhoid Mary was, is not Trump confined as a public menace?
This stimulus bill gives Americans half of what we got earlier and gives over a billion dollars to other countries. Our tax dollars need to come back to us first.
Whoever came up with the idea to take a sacred Christmas carol and turn in it into another terrible political ad is despicable. They have sunk to the lowest of the low.
Our entire Congress is just like a large group of hogs. None of them have any pride anymore. some of them in their 30s and 40s getting the COVID vaccine ahead of nurses, senior living centers, and thousands of front line workers that are waiting to get the vaccine. Today all politicians are shameless ... and liars.
I'm not senile, just out of style.
To the squawker who blames President Obama for children not having morals ... really? And for your information, people have been calling Albany Agony since my wife grew up here in the '70s.
Shutting small businesses down causes many employees, venders and others to be out of work. With no income one must rely on the government. Get it? "Obey or your children will starve!" As the elite enjoy their special privileges.
More laws simply stimulate creativity in how to avoid them and won't suffice as long as Americans believe in guns as saviors.
The American people should demand a full forensic accounting of every politician and their families. Doubt if any would get a passing grade. Most would probably be criminally charged. Come on now, we all at least suspect they are a bunch of crooks.
Perdue, Loeffler, and McConnel delayed negotiating a second COVID stimulus for most of the year until the government was about to shut down again. They will stall all Senate negotiations for American citizens and health care for the next six years because voters will not matter to them. Only the economy and keeping their jobs matter to most elected Republicans.
Keep the oily suck-ups out of the Okefenokee Swamp.
Something that puzzles me: Why do some readers want only editorials written by people who think only like they do? Does reading the same things over and over somehow reassure you? I enjoy reading opinions from several different people who think differently.
Love-hate extremes ... there is a middle ground. Acceptance, perhaps then caring, followed by "come on up on the porch with us and have some iced tea."
Hear ye ... vote Republican and keep communism and socialism and Antifa from taking over our country.
If face masks really stop COVID, then why are so many of us still catching it?
Sincere congratulations, Carlton, on your decision to return to writing stories about people and events (hopefully local) which you are very good at, and away from trying to be a political player (local, yes, national no) which you are not good at.
Thank you Albany Herald for all you do to keep good customer service. You are amazing to sort through all our squawks, good and bad and yet continue to strive for greatness in reality reporting and good customer service even when we complain.
