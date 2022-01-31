squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As I read the comments in the Squawkbox on the upcoming appointment of a Supreme Court Justice, I am reminded of this quote from Franklin: “We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain that way.” Why are we working so hard lately?
I was amazed that Dick Yarbrough did not take credit for the University of Georgia’s national championship. I’ve never seen a person with a larger ego ... oh, and Mr. Yarbrough, that is not a good thing.
Two SEC Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl ... not too shabby!
I’ve known a lot of real men in my lifetime. They were kind, had integrity, cared about people and tried to make the world a better place. None of them carried a gun. Guns do not make a man. Apparently all those criminals out there carrying guns are real men in your view. You need to rethink your comment to Carlton.
I asked my doctor when COVID-19 would be over. He said, “I don’t know, I’m not a journalist.”
Vermont has had the equivalent of Constitutional Carry since 1791, more than 230 years. I don’t remember ever reading about shootouts in the streets of Burlington or any other place in Vermont.
In the early days soldiers were awarded Purple Hearts if they were killed or wounded in combat. Nowadays, a soldier can be awarded a Purple Heart for getting a paper cut, splinter or cut themselves shaving. How times have changed.
If the city could partner with the Boys & Girls for the Thornton Gym usage, then the city should partner with the YMCA for the Eastside Y project.
Yours Truly now claims to have been a Marine Corps officer. What’s next? I guess he’ll claim to have been base commander at MCLB/Albany. Somebody needs to “out” this guy/girl, so we’ll know if this is a phony.
With all Phoebe Putney’s resources, why can’t the hospital provide its employees with the superior N95 and KN95 masks? PPMH needs to lead the way and set an example for the community.
If you think six more weeks of winter is bad, just think about 36 months more of Biden.
It is really sad, and tells us the shape of the country is in, when a president has to declare the race and sex of his Supreme Court judge without the mention of qualifications.
When the government has to bribe you with a gift card to get the vaccine, it’s then about controlling you rather than helping the people.
Yours Truly, Marines don’t get “invited” to TBS or OCS. You must apply, unless you were on the Marine Corps’ affirmative action program. Remember, if you preach about yourself, you will have a congregation of one.
Thanks to Biden’s economic decisions, the state of Georgia has a surplus and unemployment is low.
So, if it is wrong to appoint only white males to the U.S. Supreme Court, why is it OK to have only black females as possible nominees? How stupid can one president be? Where is the outrage from those who cry discrimination?
Trump and his cult members measure his popularity by how big his rallies are where he spreads his lies. Hitler did the same thing.
Pat Riot, you spin like a top, which of course means that you are not a true patriot.
