How do the Trump Christians feel about Trump taking the Lord's name in vain on Sept. 12 in Baltimore?
I can't prove that man-made climate change will have catastrophic effects on our planet. Neither can I prove that my home will be destroyed by fire or storm. However, I pay a substantial premium for house insurance in case it is damaged or destroyed. The United States needs to provide world leadership to insure that our planet doesn't suffer from the results of climate change.
You're right, Mr. Fletcher. Members of local civic clubs are some of the best and most caring people in our community. It's time for some of our young community leaders to join these clubs and learn from people who've accumulated years of wisdom and service.
ASU may have a $200 million economic impact, but it will never cover the enormous cost to the community created by a broken-down school system, where the majority of the teachers are ASU graduates. There is direct correlation between the quality of the teachers and the quality of a school system. Need I say more?
Squawker is delusional; it's the other way around. The Senate, led by Republicans, are doing their jobs, whereas the Congress, led by Democrats, are doing nothing for America. Their only focus is to destroy Trump, to heck with the rest of America.
The Democratic Party controls the House of Representatives, and they do pass legislation. However, when the bills then go to the Republican-controlled Senate, Moscow Mitch refuses to even bring them to the floor for a vote. He needs to become a man and bring these bills to the floor, regardless of whether Trump will sign or veto them. Moscow Mitch works for the Senate, not Tweeting Trump.
Thank you so much, Ms. Tee. We really enjoy the senior citizens events that you host at Thornton, especially the Friday Bingo. Keep up the good work! We the senior citizens really do appreciate you.
You've aroused our curiosity, Squawker. What is it that Fletcher should share with us when telling the story of Rep. Ed Rynders?
Marijuana is the NARCs' bread and butter. If more cities legalized marijuana, it would put a lot of NARCs in the unemployment line, saving the taxpayers a lot of money.
I find it sick, not "hilarious," how the same one (FCS) saying Trump likes to run after young girls "that look like his daughter" with no evidence of such proves my point. You and her worship one that can't stay out of Israel's elections (two times now) and his den of vipers nearly overthrew a sitting president here with help from the fake news that you love. If the filthy mind of FCS makes you giddy, then you're her too, Ms. Hilarious.
The last four letters in American are "I can." The last four letters in Republican is "I can." The last four letters in Democrats is "rats."
With the Falcons' win (Surprise!) Sunday night and the Braves' recent run, sports in our state look pretty good right now. Let's enjoy while we can!
So Beto wants to take your guns by force. I have an idea, let him try his plan is Chicago first and see how that goes.