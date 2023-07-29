squawkbox.jpg

OK, it’s month number seven in Albany, and we have homicide number 10 in the Good Life City. Where is the outrage? Where is the stepped-up APD presence? What has APD changed? How about a hard-nosed, tough chief? It is time for someone in Albany to reach out to retired Sheriff David Clarke in Milwaukee and ask for help.

