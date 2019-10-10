squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Carlton hit the nail on the head with his column about insurance. You are in good hands with Allstate as long as you have a good lawyer. I insured two cars, a boat and a house with them for 25 years, had two small claims and both times had to get an attorney to make them pay a fair and legitimate claim.
Finally, we see some private development associated with Albany and with Albany State University. The project sounds very sensible and a win-win for the city and ASU.
Let’s get a new way of thinking in the mayor’s seat: Vote for James Pratt Jr.
If you look at the seven candidates running for mayor, it’s easy to see that Bo Dorough is the most qualified.
Wow, the stories and photos in Thursday’s Herald really brought Hurricane Michael back. Thank you for reminding us how far we’ve come — and how far we have to go — in the year since the hurricane.
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard has worked hard since becoming mayor of Albany ... certainly more so than the last few men who preceded her. She should remain our mayor for four more years.
Sherwood football is getting great press this season. Let’s hope the coverage is that good when they play region games.
To everyone who drives on Goose Hollow Road, the speed limit is 35 mph. Slow down!
Trump lawyers say releasing his tax returns would cause him irreparable harm. The only thing dangerous about a tax return is if its made up of false information. The harm must be Trump’s ability to lie about his true worth.
Great story about Roger Marietta in Thursday’s Herald. I encourage voters in Ward IV to read it carefully. This is a man who works hard for our community.
I agree with the squawker. Lock Quid Pro Joe Biden up.
Thank you, Carlton Fletcher, for a real look at Roger Marietta and what he has done for Albany as the commissioner for Ward IV. I would be willing to bet you wouldn’t see any other person on that commission do the things that Roger has done for his constituents.
I hope Chad Warbington gets the same kind of coverage Roger Marietta did. The people of Albany need to know what kind of intelligent, dedicated candidate/businessman/father Chad is.
“When white missionaries came to Africa, they had the Bible and we had the land. They said, ‘Let us pray,’ and we closed our eyes. When we opened them we had the Bible and they had the land.” — Desmond Tutu. Now Africans have neither the land nor the Bible. China owns both.
An addition to Fletcher’s column about the crooked insurance industry: Now, if you pay a claim and your premiums are raised, you’re not allowed to switch insurance companies. That happened to me and a couple of other people I know. And our government allows this to happen.
In Ward VI, vote for the best man for the Albany City Commission: Mr. Leroy Smith.
I visited downtown Albany recently for the first time in quite a while. I was amazed at the new things there like The Flint restaurant and the Pretoria Fields Brewery. I feel stupid letting those who say downtown is “not safe” keep me away for so long. But I’ll be back.
Rudy Giulliani is as scary as a free range chicken.