Let’s unite Democrats, Republicans, lefts and rights to formally come out against Trump, Biden or Harris for president in 2024. Something we can all agree on.
Let’s unite Democrats, Republicans, lefts and rights to formally come out against Trump, Biden or Harris for president in 2024. Something we can all agree on.
All of the people in Florida complaining that they did not get enough hurricane warning should be required to read “The Origin of the Species” by Darwin cover to cover before being allowed to live within 100 miles of an ocean again.
Having been almost completely wiped out by hurricane Irma, my family knows the pain of recovery. Please donate anything you can to the people of Ft. Myers and SW Florida, as they have nothing left at all. Check with your church or the Red Cross. The Patriot
For both of you loudmouths, Westchester County, N.Y., has been a Republican bastion for 30 years or more. And Florida is still a very strong cherry red. Mr. Truly is truly full of himself and Pat Riot not far behind.
I hear people saying people are afraid of Trump. No, they are not. They are sticking with the guy who gives them permission to be their worst selves. The Equality Man
After a bad experience at a large Albany bank, which has hundreds of branches throughout the country, I see why all of the big money in Albany is in the local two banks on Meredyth.
I’m so proud of the Albany State University football team. My alma mater plays with class, and they play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.
Growing up, the Republicans supported law enforcement. But since Trump came along, Republicans are against law enforcement.
If teachers told me I might have to pick a pronoun someday, I might have paid more attention to what they are.
OK, Fletcher, you got that out of your system. Now get back to work. And quit whining.
SMRs, thanks for proving how important I am. I know that having me around gives some meaning to your empty lives. Keep proving how much you don’t care about what I think by mentioning me in your squawks. There are two things you can do about me: nothing and like it. Signed, Yours Truly
One of the small pleasures of getting older and losing some of your memory is enjoying reruns just like you did the first time you viewed them.
When it comes to climate change, I’m going to trust the vast majority of scientists who say it’s happening instead of the Trumpster with a keyboard and a GED.
Idiots do not learn from their mistakes. Fools do not learn from others’ mistakes.
Well, I see where the local shysters are now getting in on the Camp Lejeune lawsuit. What took them so long? These people can smell a dollar bill from 10 miles away.
I am sure Sanford Bishop is a nice person, but he’s been there long enough. Time for new faces. How many high-paying manufacturing jobs has Bishop brought to our area?
The time is at hand when the true president of this nation rises up and takes his rightful place of power. You liberals who think of yourselves as morally superior will be put in your rightful place, and America will be great again.
The GOP has let the wolf into the tent. Before too long, Republicans will be eaten up.
To me it seems that Andy has left Barney in charge.
