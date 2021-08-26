squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Maybe Dorough and Warbington should read the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Freedom of speech by Albany’s citizens was just curtailed by the mayor and his cohort.
Fletch: I knew we had something in common, other than good looks and high intellect ... COKE! When I was a kid, it came in 8-ounce bottles. The local grocer called them “Dopes.” I guess he remembered when the Coke formula actually included cocaine. My mom lived past age 102 and drank lots of “CoColas.” She said the canned stuff didn’t taste the same.
Doug Porter, I keep thinking you can’t top yourself, but your latest — The Walking Man — was your best yet. It left me in a reflective mood ... in a real good way. Thank you for sharing your gift with Albany Herald readers.
I’m thinking it must be rocket science: GOP governors can’t seem to figure out that, without vaccine and mask mandates, the COVID surge will continue. They send in the Guard (GA) and open antibody centers (FL), but issue executive orders against the safer, more efficient way to open schools and businesses.
I wonder when they’re going to stop teaching science in public schools. After all, so many people no longer seem to believe in it. That Vaccinated Man
To the Doublegate racist snob who says they don’t get good representation in the state legislature and want their district changed because they have a black legislator, why don’t you just put an “I am a racist” sign in your front yard.
I know times are tough for everyone, including our hometown newspaper. But I’m so thankful the Herald has people like Ulf Kirchdorfer, Doug Porter, Tom Seegmueller, Donna Anderson, Reggie Christian, Gail Drake and others contributing. I love community journalism.
Just saw videos of Chuck Schumer rapping and dancing. It was enough to make one lose their appetite.
Gov. Ron Destupid reminds me of the British and French generals in World War I who kept ordering the troops “over the top” to be killed because they just didn’t believe machine guns were deadly.
Ulf Kirchdorfer, your latest photo of the squirrel is remarkable. You have an amazing talent.
Each passing day is allowing the world to wonder about America forgetting to plan the pulling out of troops, Americans and Afghan.
I believe it should be considered endangering the welfare of a minor when an adult who can get vaccinated and wear a mask refuses. It puts the child at risk of getting a deadly virus. The adult is more concerned about infringement of his/her rights. I’m not an attorney, just a concerned grandparent.
Typical that the Braves would win nine games in a row on the road against last-place teams, then come home to a big crowd against a good team and lose. Fans not getting their money’s worth.
Sat in a long line Sunday evening at McDonald’s on the corner of Gillionville and Westover ... for about 15 minutes waiting on one white car to finish ordering. Once they pulled away, the line started moving quickly. I learned they were not serving due to no help and were closed. Guess the white car was having a yack session. Poor management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.