Thank you to the white SUV who delivered care packages to the 400 block of Hickory Grove Road in Leesburg on Sunday evening. You did not leave a note, but we sincerely need to thank you for thinking of us senior citizens.
With millions of people out of work and many close to starvation, the Democrat-controlled House decided it was a good time to take an extended taxpayer-paid vacation. It’s clear they don’t really care about the problems of working Americans and don’t want to do their jobs. At least they could show up for work.
When you have something printed in the Squawkbox, no matter what you say, there’s always that one person to tell you you’re wrong. They know everything and won’t hesitate to put you in your place. It’s a shame the rest of us are so dumb.
You can’t build herd immunity if you stay in a lockdown. A healthy immune system kills COVID-19, but only if it is allowed to fight it.
Counter-squawker: The police are not arresting people because of the shelter in place, as even you said in your squawk. So, yes, the jail report is down because of the shelter in place.
I have noticed with the shelter in place order a lot less litter on roadsides. Seems as if the right people are staying home. Stay there.
Are you implying that only immigrants work on farms? Back in my day, us kids loaded watermelons in Cordele, not imported slave-wage-paid Central Americans. Spoken like a true lazy communist Democrat.
Joe Biden is mentally and morally unfit to run for president. In fact, any Democrat today is mentally and morally unfit to run for president.
Please make the TV guide one loose page. So annoying to have to cut it out.
To quote a previous squawker’s great insight, “Mr. Potato Head would make a better president than Trump.”
President Trump has his virtual world, I have mine. I live in a world where truth matters and responsibility is accepted, where a commitment to the common good can be assured, where genuineness in word and action is the norm, and where the president’s core values are not the product of some marketing strategy. My virtual president would be someone I could trust to do what is good and right on a day-to-day basis.
Sleepy Joe finally came out of his basement and answered some questions about the sexual assault charges. Of course he denied everything and doesn’t plan to release his records. Pelosi still supports him because “Joe is Joe,” whatever that means.
Trump used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing plants as critical to the infrastructure but would not use the act to classify medical PPE as a critical need. Big businesses put money into politicians’ pockets and the Trump campaign. Save the businesses, let the people die.
Among the trash I’ve been picking up on my street and streets nearby, I’m coming across more and more syringes. Scary, very scary. This has always been one of the better neighborhoods in Albany. God, please help us.
9-1-1, 9-1-1, the Squawkbox is being overrun by Limbaugh Lackeys. Expect confusing statements referenced from Fox News.
