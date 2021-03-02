squawkbox@albanyherald.com
More dangerous and deadly than COVID: acronyms. Those hundreds of federal, state and local giveaway programs under the cloak of equity and relief and the thousands of parasitic mercenary organizations that run them. Innumerable, uncontrollable, bankrupting America through greed and corruption.
First Trump lost and went away in January, then came Black History Month in February, now we have to endure Women’s History Month in March. What will we have to look forward to in April? I hope it is still the Easter Bunny.
Its raining ... just thinking about the roads in Lee County that are not paved.
Those of you trying to suggest the Honey Jam was full of people not wearing masks were not there. People wore masks, and groups did socially distance. Just more people who like to rain on others’ parades.
Carlton, my guess would be that there are significantly fewer pickup trucks in up-state New York and Canada than down South. Many of the styro cups, plastic bags, aluminum cans and plastic bottles along our roadsides blow out of these truck beds. Drivers must deposit trash into receptacles.
Why do drivers pulling up to a red light stop halfway in the crosswalk? Then they roll up, blocking it completely, and slowly keep going until their vehicle is sticking into crossing traffic. They’ve passed the traffic sensor, so it doesn’t know they are waiting. The moron now must either run the red-light or wait until a decent driver (aka moi) stops correctly on the sensor and man, do they peel out on the green.
Is there a news reporter around with the courage to ask U.S. Rep. Bishop to speak on the items in the “COVID” bill that are unrelated to COVID-19 relief? He should be asked about the “pork” items one by one.
Is it just me, or have TV commercials gotten even more stupid and unwatchable? I never thought I’d say this, but I’m starting to miss all the 20-a-minute political ads.
The “it’s for thee, not me” attitude was again demonstrated when the president of the California teachers’ union was seen dropping off his daughter at private school after saying public school was too dangerous.
Face it, folks: This place is a dump filled with lazy, trashy people who are waiting for someone to pick up after them.
The trouble is that stuff is hard enough to figure out nowadays. And to make things worse, they give you instructions where 50 percent of it is in a different language. So half of what you need to know is a mystery.
The golden Trump statue at CPAC will bring down the GOP — just like when Moses found that golden calf at the bottom of the mountain.
Express Disposal is doing a fabulous job. Given them a 20-year contract extension.
I am tired of this racism propaganda in America. The only racism I see is coming from the Democrats. Democrats judge by race, Republicans judge by character.
Donna Anderson, that must have been a difficult piece to write. It was so touching reading about the love in your family. Now your sister is at peace, so find comfort in that. Bless you, and thank you for sharing your writing with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.