After seeing so many large groups of people in telecasts on local television and in photographs published by The Albany Herald who are not wearing masks, I can’t help but wonder if we have achieved herd stupidity.
Hope for better but expect usual outcome for the city’s massive cleanup effort in Gordon area. The mess will soon be back, there is no “pride” on the part of area citizens as low-life trumps good life in Albany.
My dog’s life was taken by incompetence. Waking up without Henery is like waking up without the sun or the air. Going to bed at night feels like the moon and stars have been pulled from the sky.
I’m searching for another word for “thesaurus” ... any ideas?
I enjoyed reading the Squawkbox in Friday’s paper. It’s nice to know there are some people whose lives do not revolve around an election that happened five months ago and another that happened four years ago. Yes, there are important and interesting things going on in our state and local community.
Operation Clean Sweep should not have to do Express Disposal’s job for them. Hold them accountable.
I’m white and my best friend for more than 40 years is black. Since I’ve known him, I always said he was “colored.” We were best friends; he didn’t mind. One day he asked me why I called him colored. I said what does “C” stand for in NAACP? He thought for a minute and said I was right. We are still best friends, and no one could ever take his place.
Children need to be outside and in school. Period.
Carlton, the contraction rate of the coronavirus is less than -percent, the flu virus is above 15 percent. If you are afraid, then you have been conned, It’s all about control. We all have choices; just make the one that’s right for you as Americans.
I’m not worried about you dumping your trash on my property, Mr. Big Shot. I had enough of my own ... at least until some of these good city folks came around and cleaned it up for me. Such nice people ‘round here.
Dougherty Commissioners, your decision to secure engineering services from a Lee County firm that chose to leave your county over ones that chose to remain in Albany is over-the-top stupidity. I now understand why there are complaints against you. You deserve it, and voters should show you how disgusting you are in making such decisions.
Pretty disappointing to see the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged senators to oppose a Democratic-backed voting overhaul bill.
Just wondering if Code Enforcement is aware of the situation at Fifth and Slappey, northwest side of Slappey. Surely this business is not in compliance.
Water line leak feeding a coffee machine cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, (double that for administration and lost productivity). Does “anyone” have any questions?
To those customers at the restaurant complaining about customer service and long waits for their order: Apply for the manager’s job and show everybody how you can service 50 customers in less than an hour with three delivery drivers and three inside people. Cut these people some slack; they are doing the best they can with what they have.
