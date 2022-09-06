Tara: You may have lost a child, but your powerful words have most likely saved many lives. I for one am guilty of drinking and driving. But in the memory of your child and all others that have been killed or injured, those driving practices have ended. I promise. May God be with you.
Trumps MAGA soldiers are whining because Biden called that wing of the GOP semi-fascists. In 2020 Trump called all Democrats fascists. Hypocrites.
“A fool and his (taxpayers) money is soon parted.” So what does COVID have to do with ASU irrigation wells? Average cost for 300-foot farm well drill is $30,000. This program is $205,000/well. Who gets the wells? Where goes the $42 millon difference and to whom? Truly we are COVID fools.
The ads attacking Sen. Warnock are so untruthful. He has not voted to tax the middle class. Sen. Warnock is all in for helping working folks and the middle class.
The FBI would not allow the Secret Service to enter the building at Mar-a-Lago while they searched, so why should I trust their information that documents were strewn on the floor and found among clothing?
The saddest thing, in the midst of a lot of sad things, about this election is that all of the candidates, with the possible exception of Stacey Abrams in one ad, are not talking at all about what they'll do, instead they're putting down the other candidates. We certainly have devolved as a nation.
If you want to know the truth, listen to what the Democrats have to say, then think the opposite.
SMRs: Trump claims Fox News is pushing a Democratic agenda now. What news will SMRs watch now? Channel 10?
Pat Riot, if you are going to share a conceptual or philosophical thought, could you at least develop a rudimentary understanding of either prior to sharing? You “ain’t my brother and you're getting awfully heavy.”
Carlton let it slip that sometimes he talks to himself. He also said he does it because he sometimes needs expert advice.
Squawker, Warnock signed the bill that will further destroy the middle class of this country. It's fantasy with smoke and mirrors if you believe that spending all those trillions wont raise taxes on every single one of us. The Patriot
I feel safe to say that Truly was simply unwilling to dignify your idiotic statement that many Democrats watch Fox News because it is utterly ridiculous, Pat-Riot
After President Biden slammed "MAGA Republicans" in his "uniting" speech, his press secretary said it was "not political." C'mon man. Even YT doesn't believe that!
Labor Day weekend projected travel is up despite the heavy foreign traveler cancellations. The Russians, Chinese, and Iranians have decided to forgo their trip down to Palm Beach. The big sale tent at Mar-a-Lago has been cancelled due to a lack of documents. Doesn't matter, the good stuff has already been sold.
MAGA believes Trump's big lie and sought to violently disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. That is why they are "domestic terrorists," a danger to democracy and America. All that "family, guns, God" business is just smoke concealing the rot inside. "Wrap yourself in the flag."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.