squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Tara: You may have lost a child, but your powerful words have most likely saved many lives. I for one am guilty of drinking and driving. But in the memory of your child and all others that have been killed or injured, those driving practices have ended. I promise. May God be with you.

