Think about it: if you had everything figured out, you wouldn’t need faith.
The Democrat playbook: Think of commonsense things to do, then do the opposite.
Shame on Tucker Carlson and Fox News for promoting the fake “replacement theory” conspiracy. You know it is all about firing up the white supremacists, but you sit back and say, “I’m just asking questions.”
Carlton, you need a plumber? Electrician? Just call Metro-Power. Used them more than once. Courteous, professional, and prompt service. I am not an employee of the company, nor am I a friend or relative.
These “If you don’t want your unborn baby, don’t get pregnant” squawks are just plain dumb. Sometimes condoms leak or break. Sometimes pregnancies result from rape or incest. Sometimes fetuses have abnormalities that will render them unable to survive or thrive outside the womb. Consider these before rendering “one size fits all’ judgments.
Fletcher ... quoting the Monkees? OK, so the lyrics fit, but the Monkees?
Perhaps what our country needs is a new approach to violent crime. Rather than sentences which get appealed for 20-25 years, find land, maybe in Nebraska or North Dakota, fence it in and surround it with a minefield. If anyone fires a gun while committing a crime, they get exiled. The only issue is did you fire a gun. Thirty days to appeal.
Squawker states Tara Fletcher did not condone abortion. She surely didn’t condemn it. She did say that “Roe” should not be reversed unless a plan is made for the flood of children. In other words, she condones abortion if no funds for the children are supplied. You’re either OK with it or not.
The Braves just aren’t the same team without Freddie Freeman. Oh well, we’ll always have 2021.
I reviewed your selections for Best of Albany. There is one glaring mistake, Best Dive Bar. It is not The Oglethorpe, it is clearly Billy Joe’s on North Monroe. Any bar that bans the legendary day patron Darryl Hawkins cannot be the Best Dive Bar.
I was riding down the street in the opposite direction and saw signs for Kemp. Don’t know if you noticed the flurry of activity by Kemp with tax cuts, businesses coming to the state with several key tax incentives. Just wondering who you think is going to pay that tab? A vote for Kemp is cutting your nose off to keep others from taking a breath.
Thanks for posting the sample ballot in the paper. It was very helpful to look at before going to vote.
Squawker, I agree. 51 years ago when taking journalism at Albany High School, the first thing I learned was a good journalist always seeks the 5 W’s: Who, what, where, when, and why.
When did these squawkers become such experts on abortion? Not a word out of them until Fox News started celebrating action that goes against what an overwhelming majority (two-thirds) of the country wants. Just because you’re for or against something doesn’t make it a majority ... or right.
Let us see where the system failed this shooter before blaming the tools he used to act out. Someone had to suspect something along the way.
