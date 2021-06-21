squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If “there were no protesters,” and “they should pass a law that protesting is illegal,” this would not be America. The Constitution grants U.S. citizens the right to peacefully assemble. Violent protesters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Especially the rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Democrats will win the next mid-term election by being tough on crime since the militant Trump Republicans are braking the law.
Playing politics in closing voter precincts is crooked and is another form of voter suppression we are seeing from Republicans.
The Southern Philosopher: If you are walking through tall grass and hear a buzzing in this area, it is not a cicada, and you better watch where you are stepping.
Squawker said the Delta variant is killing vaccinated people at a greater rate than unvaccinated people. I looked up their link and that’s not what the article says. Read this piece of sentence in the article: “While Delta undoubtedly poses the biggest threat to unvaccinated people ...” Nowhere does it say that vaccinated people are worse off.
It’s so good to see so many things to do in the region again, but let’s all remember that the virus is not over. Get your shots or wear a mask.
President Biden told Putin which areas are our weakest when he gave Putin 16 targets that we must protect. Is he insane? Is he telling Putin the other targets are OK for him to attack? I am confused at President Biden’s strategies. They will hurt America if they continue.
I doubt Led Zeppelin ever got a $100 tip for playing “Stairway to Heaven.” You go, Phil Facchini.
Walking the aisles of grocery stores — or anywhere in Albany — I can’t see there is 27% food insecurity. However, I can see 27% morbid obesity, known as the “dead man walking syndrome.” I can also believe there are 27% without EBT cards.
In 2001, I was faced with a choice: Sell my farm or lose it in bankruptcy. I sold. I am white. A friend who is black faced the same situation, but he chose bankruptcy. Because he was black, he got his farm back. I certainly hold no ill will toward him, (but) every few years Congress comes up with another plan to pay off the debt of black farmers.
Now that Gov. Kemp has cut off all of that free federal unemployment money, all of the strippers can go back to work.
“Any man who thinks he can be happy and prosperous by letting the government take care of him had better take a much closer look at the American Indian.” ~ Henry Ford
I know Phil Facchini. I hope the final two stories of this series gives some insight into the harsher realities of playing music for a living in all these multiple bands.
Inflation is rising fast in America, and there is only one person and one party to blame and that is Joe Biden and the Democrats.
I’m wondering if Republican voters don’t realize the Trump crowd is insulting their intelligence by claiming the election was stolen and that the insurrection never happened, or if they just don’t have any intelligence to insult. Please, get real, they are lying to you. That Masked Man
