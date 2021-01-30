squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Hey SMR, that phrase works because it is accurate. That’s why it gets printed because the Herald prints the truth. Your LVD phrase won’t work because, like Republicans do, it is a lie. Fear not though, now that you live in a blue state, our educational system will improve. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed, Yours Truly
Sleepy Joe got out of bed long enough to get in front of the cameras and sign a bunch of executive actions that someone else wrote for him and he just signed them and then went back to bed. He doesn’t even know what he was signing. Those DADs (dumb a — Democrats) really picked a winner. He will destroy this country in his first 100 days. That Masked Woman
Opioid Congress: Justifying the need to alleviate the people’s pain, no matter consequence or cost, Congress drives and bankrupts the nation into an unsustainable and irreversible future. Not a dollar or asset left for the next crisis sure and likely soon to come.
How screwed up is the GOP when Liz Cheney is told she should resign, but newly elected, gun-toting, QAnon poster child, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is hailed as “a rising star” and sits on two committees?
Kudos to the City Commissioners for their decision to buy hybrid vehicles for the city. Good start. What’s next?
We do not need B.J. Fletcher, the Georgia legislature or Texas groups trying to suppress voters in Georgia. Efforts should be made to encourage voter participation and remove roadblocks to voting rather than seeking to suppress voting and making it harder.
Yes, Biden signed many executive orders. He has to straighten out the mess Trump left. Trump was the amateur; Biden is experienced. The millionaire, narcissistic Trump is the one out of touch with workers and reality. Perhaps you are, too.
Squawker, how do you know most voters don’t work? I vote. I don’t work. I’m retired. My daughters vote. They’re stay-at-home moms. What’s your reason for making vast unproven claims about the majority of voters in Albany and elsewhere?
So nice to have people in the White House and executive branch that know how government works, who know right from wrong, who know not to interfere in the other branches’ business, and who are working to get this nation out of the ditch into which Trump and his goons drove it.
Good point, Fletcher: There definitely are hypocrites on both sides of the aisle.
It is unbelievable how much damage the last president did to our democracy. Who would have believed that our Congress would be threatened and need bodyguards for their families and themselves. Looks like the chicken #@$% Republicans are going to let him off again which means future presidents can do criminal acts and leave office without punishment. The president is not above the law.
A maskless bar patron would not be allowed into a senior home as an employee or visitor without wearing a mask and PPE, and most likely would be tested for the virus before entering. He/she could not infect residents unless you are saying masks and PPE do not prevent the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.