Thank you to the person that posted a complaint about the eyesore car lot on Gillionville. Code Enforcement has been called out more than 30 times on this place and nothing is done. It is time they shut it down.
Just make a sandwich. Sitting in line for a burger or chicken sandwich is such a waste of time. Twenty minutes three times a week is one hour of your precious life. Imagine what you could have done in your life with this time. Four hours a month just for a sandwich.
Mr. Gieryic, we have seen your benevolent work, from the chain gang to allowing fundraisers for good causes on your property and more. The car wash for little Nigel was nothing short of community service. Thank you for spearheading such events to demonstrate that even a divisive community can come together when it wants to in order to help others.
Trumps’ cult members have forgotten that it was Trump who made an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw American troops resulting in the surrender of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban. Those pesky facts.
President Joe Biden’s new title: Surrender-in-Chief.
So people are refusing the vaccine but are taking horse and cow dewormer meds for COVID. I guess the bleach didn’t work. That Vaccinated Man
Biden’s 3,500 military troop pullout was followed by sending 6,000 soldiers back into Afghanistan only days later. Even worse, he overlooked and had no plan to get 15,000 now stranded American citizens out prior to the military drawdown. Continuing incompetence. Biden must be removed from office.
I wish I understood why so many people are choosing to risk dying from COVID than to take the vaccine. Sure I get it. Some will die even after having had the shots, but would you choose to sit in front of a slot machine that has a 12 percent chance of winning or one with an 88 percent chance of winning? The choice is certainly yours to make.
We’ve been waiting for you to step up and tell everyone how dreadful liberals and Democrats are ... you finally got there, T Gamble. Keep up the good work. You don’t have to hide your true self from your constituents, the majority of which no doubt disagree with you.
Jimmy Carter was an embarrassment with the hostage situation in Iran, and now Joe Biden has humiliated the United States with Afghanistan. Both Democrats, both incompetent and hopefully just like Jimmy Carter, Biden will be a one-term president.
District 151 has lost 5,000 folks since 2010. Rep. Greene has dropped the ball. Why hasn’t he created jobs in his District?
People if your brain is not too dead, you have a right to make the decision to wear or not wear a mask. The same with the vaccine: Take and give yourself a better chance at survival or don’t take and suffer. Why do you need government mandates to tell you what to do?
Think the gun control lobby couldn’t sink any further into disreputable tactics? Brady, one of the older gun prohibition advocacy groups in the U.S. teamed up with the government of Mexico to launch an assault against the American firearms manufacturing and distribution industry.
