squawkbox@albanyherald.com
After having notified them of the event honoring our fallen, I am very disappointed in my “friends” at WALB for the lack of support for the Memorial Day Parade in Sylvester. They weren’t present for two Veterans Day parades in Leesburg either. At least The Albany Herald, FOX TV and SW Ga TV recognized the Memorial Day event. Thank you.
Trump is slowly tearing the GOP apart, and there is nothing mainstream Republicans can do to stop him.
Seems like all the news these days is about COVID, black people and racial violence. This country has gone to hell.
The 2020-21 school term is ending, and most students won’t return for the fall until early- to mid-August. So what does Kemp’s executive order prohibiting schools from requiring students or employees to wear masks accomplish? Of course, if summer classes are in-person, it’s crazy.
There were a few issues with the Woman of the Year event, but for a first-time event, I thought it went very well. It was exciting to get dressed up and see a lot of people out again.
When will Albany decrease the population of chickens, especially in the neighborhoods between Gillionville and Magnolia and Albany State University and Magnolia and Gordon streets westward? There are more roosters, so there are plenty of fights. They tend to be noisy in early mornings. I would call them a downright nuisance right now.
VP Harris doesn’t understand why she should salute when getting on the president’s plane, 1 or 2. This is exactly why she will never be president of America. She should resign as VP before she really shows her colors, which are not red, white and blue.
If you cheat to get into college, you go to prison. But if you cheat to get into the country, you go to college for free. And pointing out all this hypocrisy somehow makes us “racists?”
I sincerely hope our government will part with the postal service. It is a broke system that is out of control. Most passed the postal exam but that doesn’t mean that they know how to deliver mail. Of course, I know that Biden isn’t capable of doing anything to correct it.
Breaking news: Criminals in Congress block investigation of crimes committed by criminals in the Capitol on Jan. 6. That Masked Man
The only time we seem to hold a shooter responsible is when they are law enforcement. Otherwise, the gun manufacturers, the ammo manufacturers, society, social injustice, or the NRA are responsible.
If the Trump Republicans run their own candidate against Gov. Kemp, a Stacey Abrams-style Democrat will win and become governor for at least 12 years.
Hey, Air Force ... those retired A-10 Thunderbolts would make great crop dusters.
SMRs, soon Trump will be indicted for tax fraud in New York and go to jail so he can’t run for president in 2024.
Apparently I touched a nerve by pointing out that SMRs are not real men. If you were a real man, it wouldn’t have bothered you. You are bothered by the fact that I’m right. You’re upset because hearing the truth destroys your illusions. If you are a follower, you are not a man, just an adult male, and a coward. Signed, Yours Truly
