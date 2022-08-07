News: 15-year-old soccer youth in Ohio the latest victim of gun violence. No, no, no! When you get tired of burying your children and old people, perhaps you will have the courage to look at “who” is committing this crimes, scream it and demand the wrath of God upon them to fix it. “Guns” do not terrorize, stalk and murder.
How dumb do you have to be to think that your power was cut off due to your color? Your color or political affiliation has nothing to do with it. Not paying your bill does.
Yes, after decades of struggling to redo downtown — with little positive result — let’s take on the Harlem District with the same expectations.
If you don’t attend and support Albany’s Symphony Orchestra, shame on you. Such a talented group of musicians and such an asset to our community. Getting to see Dan Gillan in kilts is worth getting season tickets alone.
Enjoyed Sunday Southview articles on Bluebirds and Loggerhead turtles. Anything about nature pleases me. Thank you.
Fletcher, not all lawyers are bad. There’s ... ummm ... let me get back to you.
It was so refreshing seeing a well-known republican like Dick Cheney accurately labeling Trump a coward and a liar and then calling out the rest of the GOP for their silence and complicity. GOP, you can move on, you’re going to anyway in 2024 when Biden gets re-elected and everyone realizes Trump isn’t a king-maker. The Equality Man
It seems the delusional SMR who thinks Trump is still president is still around. This SMR claims Biden getting the No. 1 terrorist in the world is no big deal, as Trump simply would have made al-Zawahiri turn himself in. Why didn’t he? I won’t argue with this SMR because when you argue with a fool, who looks worse, you or the fool? Signed, Yours Truly
Farmers in America are beginning to realize that private farms and independent farmers will be a thing of the past soon, supplanted by global bodies making decisions about how much and what kinds of food are produced.
China, the nation that thought American planes were powered by demons during WWII, now has robots on the moon and Mars, ICBMs (thanks to Clinton) stealth fighters, aircraft carriers, etc. There’s a lesson to be learned here for the West and the former Soviets ... never educate your enemies!
Lawyers in love? Yeah, with taking your money.
The time has long since passed for parents to be sidelined on any part of their child’s education. Dougherty county teachers and administrators must be held accountable on every single level, or your children will not succeed and flourish in this changing world. The Patriot
Kelly Loeffler may be using her money to finance trips around the state to drum up support for her future political career, but you’d think she would have learned her lesson in the 2020 election. Georgians don’t want a 1%-er representing their interests.
Fact: Biden has created more jobs than the former defeated president. People are going back to work and making more money and spending it. Fact: Unemployment is at a low 3.0%. The economy is moving up. My hero Bill Clinton would be jealous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.