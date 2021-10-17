squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Since we are in commissioner elections now, questions need to be asked about solving the panhandle problem.
The IRS has way too much power over the American people, and if the government has its way with people’s bank accounts, deposits plus withdrawals, they will have even more power taxing your already taxed dollars. Contact your governor and senator and tell them how you feel, I am and hope you will, too.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if Popeye’s chicken was fried in olive oil?
How many car break-ins have there been in Lee County in the last three months, Sheriff Rachels? How many arrests have been made, and how many successful prosecutions have resulted from those arrests?
When will Billy Mathis and the Lee County officials quit leading the people on about this hospital and just admit that they hitched their wagon to the wrong star and this project that they promised is a total failure.
Looks like Billy Mathis and Eddie Alexander got the folks in Atlanta to buy into their bull one more time. Like a Band-aid, Billy, just rip it off and tell the people the truth: There will be no hospital in Lee County.
When can we have at least two pages of sports news?
Apparently the Tift Park Community Market doesn’t meet the criteria to be listed as Things to do this Weekend (Friday’s front page). However places in Sasser and Pitts are listed. Does the Albany Herald not support local?
When you think of the real men of God who were a part of the civil rights movement and the low-down, self-serving, greedy individuals who take to the pulpit now, you have to think Martin Luther King is spinning in his grave. These people are an abomination, hucksters stealing from the poor in their congregation.
Like most back-squawks you chose to ignore the point to further push your narrative. Republicans’ claim of standing for truth, justice and the “American Way” in the form of supporting police is one of your many untruths. Whether it was one policeman, three, or one dying of a stroke, your party of insurrectionist failed at their coup. What does the Republican Party stand for?
President Biden’s budget just decreased funding for historically black colleges and universities by a whopping $43 billion. I guess since he has already won, he no longer needs the black vote and throws them under the bus.
I tried to listen to the Pretoria Fields radio online. One word: pathetic.
We talk about keeping Albany clean, so why are businesses allowed to place signs on every street corner? Tired of seeing signs such as “cash for your house” and “valor on Stuart.”
And to think he’s been president since January, and I just found out his name is “Brandon.”
Why would Alan Mauldin bother to talk with Lorenzo Heard about anything? This “reverend” — what a joke — is a racist who is looking out only for himself. When the roll is called up yonder, he won’t be there.
You Democrats want to eliminate and cancel people from society because they have different viewpoints, don’t wear a mask, have chosen not to get the vaccine, etc. And you wonder why people are upset/angry? What are you thinking?
