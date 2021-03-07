squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Why are women ready to hang the governor who asked, “Can I kiss you?” but don’t have a problem with a former president who grabbed their p----?
I was fascinated by Tom Seegmueller’s story about the shenanigans of the Lee County leadership, but I didn’t get to read the end of the story. What gives?
Remember when we were told gambling was a sin? Now we know, it is only a sin when the government does not get the proceeds.
Get ready, America, Trump is set to rise again.
We need to educate the people here, starting with our youngest, on why littering is bad and the effect it has on our neighborhoods. Occasionally sending out folks to pick up after ourselves is not a solution.
Please support HR 281 to legalize marijuana possession and sales for adults 21 and over in the state of Georgia.
Thank you, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and all your staff for the year of COVID-19 treatment. You guys are all heroes, and this community and region all owe you a great big thank you.
Every time I see or hear the name Jen Psaki a Japanese cocktail comes to mind, and every time I hear her lie, spin, smirk, and circle back, I could use a large alcoholic beverage.
Any increase in the minimum wage has resulted in an equal or greater increase in inflation. Causing those on fixed incomes (retired) to suffer.
Surprise! Our do-nothing congressman Sanford Bishop voted in favor of the pork-filled stimulus bill. They say only 10% of this $1.9 trillion bill goes for COVID relief. Bishop voted along party lines and did not consider what this expenditure would do to the national debt. If you want to provide COVID relief, then do that. You don’t have to hide junk in the bill.
SMRs: You’re right, that COVID shot will effect your DNA. It will cause you to vote Democratic from now on. The state of Georgia will be blue forever.
Most of my friends are Republicans, and a lot of them are racist. Although, if you were to ask them, they’d say they weren’t, their words and actions tell a different story. Regardless, a political party doesn’t make or not make a person racist. That is an individual choice.
NBC’s Hallie Jackson reported that Donald Trump spoke at CPAC, stating that what he said about winning the election was “a lie” and that what he said was “... red meat for his base.” What happened to reporting what was said without an opinion thrown in?
Joe Biden called red states stupid. Then why are they needing to take money from successful red states to bail out the failed blue states?
YT, are you now ignoring facts? Four counties in metro Atlanta have turned blue in the last decade. Last election, Fulton and Dekalb counties were what secured the vote for the two current Senators. Look at a voting map from the previous election. There are specks of blue here and there until you get to metro Atlanta and it becomes a cesspool of transient Democrats.
Two months has passed and the Post office on Meredyth Drive still hasn’t repaired the outside drop box. Another example of the ineptness/don’t-care attitude that prevails with our postal service.
