Thank you, Congressman Bishop, for reassuring us that those who instigated and took part in the Jan. 6 riot are not free to walk away. Here's hoping they get what's coming to them.
Every member of the Georgia Legislature should read Walter Williams' columns. Especially those concerning the teaching of black culture and the hustle it has become. Then take another look at this Black Studies program: http://walterewilliams.com/posts/2020/.
I see where our new senator, Warnock, Rep. bishop, and Atlanta Rep. Scott have crafted a bill to help "farmers of color," to the tune of $4 billion. Has anyone ever heard of a more racist name for an agriculture bill?
If your loved ones are in Wynfield Park, you had better check on them.
When black people say Black Lives Matters, many come back at them with all lives matter. Yes, they do, to God. But all lives don't matter to all people.
Why no article or mention of Willie Pitts Jr. during Black History Month?
One of the first things done to protect our nation's Capitol was to put up a fence. These are the same people who say it is not important to have a fence to protect our southern border.
Why are National Guard troops needed in Washington D.C., but no other places where the riots took place? Special treatment for government elite?
Feb. 10's Squawkbox contained a squawk by one of the most published writers of extreme dislike. I learned this writer has lived in another state until now. Does The Herald give this writer's squawks priority over others?
Helping the enemy used to be called "treason." Now it's called "just being a Republican." That Masked Man
Trump sent out the first stimulus and offered another $2,000 weeks before the election, hoping to get votes. If it's socialism now, it was socialism then. Either way it's all mismanaged, done without real oversight and an enormous waste of taxpayer's money. It doesn't matter which party is in control.
Mitch McConnell made a judgment speech after the impeachment trial. He described Trump as "happily, happily" watching the Capitol riot on TV. Was Mitch with Trump? It was not McConnell's place to declare the ex-president guilty.
Here's the deal. President Biden told aides on Inauguration Day, "If you're ever working with me, and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, I promise I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts." But it turns out you only have to apologize and accept a one-week suspension without pay.
Democrat Joe Biden has a history of financially abusing seniors. In 1983 he voted to tax 50% of Social Security, and in 1994 to up the amount to 85% taxable for Federal Income Tax return. This is not all he has done.
To quote an SMR, "I don't know if it's a fact, but I know it is true."
I just got my second COVID shot, and I have to say that I get what all the hoopla surrounding the folks at Phoebe is about. I was skeptical at first, but I've never witnessed such professional and friendly customer service, from the time I walked in the door until the time I re-entered the parking lot on the way to my vehicle. Way to go, Phoebe.
