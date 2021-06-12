Mr. Dyer, no need to mince words about this con man. He tried to con the school system, but y'all did the right thing. His "supporters" who pressure you to illegally give away taxpayer property may have swallowed the Kool-Aid, but you have an obligation not to do so. Break ties with this loser.
After reading our Dougherty County coroner is paying three to four times the amount other counties are paying to transport bodies, there is but one conclusion: Something illegal is going on between the transporting company and the coroner. And the coroner's lame excuse is ridiculous.
Kudos to Frank, the produce manager at Public’s on Dawson Rd. You were awesome this morning in helping me. Thank you so much.
Some Democrats still believe the election of 2000 was stolen. Many Republicans believe the election of 2020 was stolen. They are all wrong. What you believe has nothing to do with what is true or false. All that matters are the facts, so get over it. That Masked Man
I enjoy the Squawbox when people write that Republicans are all old gray-haired white men. I know a lot of young white people, businessmen, college-educated, hard-working men and women in all fields that pay a lot of taxes. Every one I know is a Republican, whether in south Georgia, Atlanta, or any other place.
Y'all just jealous of King Randall. He is a young black man getting ahead in life, and you white people can't stand it.
Why doesn't the city use Thomasville as a model to redevelop downtown? Their downtown is great.
It's time the feds did something about the unwanted phone calls. I am on the don't-call list. I have an external phone blocker I have been using for several years. It has rolled over three times at 1,000 blocked calls and is working on the fourth. I block invalid numbers and unknown callers. That is a ridiculous number of junk phone calls.
Great article by Creede Hinshaw in Friday's paper.
To the Squawker who wrote "Republicans are nothing but tired old white men." Who do you think Joe Biden is, a 25-year-old?
This Biden administration is a joke. Joe is old and senile and doesn’t know what he is saying 95% of the time. Kamala is a poor excuse as a VP. She is immature, does not take her job seriously. We have major crises going on, and all she can do is laugh as if it is some big joke. Funny thing is, she is a joke.
Unbreakable Bloodline continue to amaze their fans. They keep getting better and better. We love you. This fine group of young people is one of Albany's good things.
If you live in southwest Georgia and read and believe Carlton's tripe, then you are either a DA or a misguided Democrat.
If democrats were like Manchin, I could consider thinking Democrat. However, President Biden makes that impossible.
RINOs must hate theirs and everyone else’s children. Why else would they continue to support a failed, ex-president who peddles the big lie that the election was stolen from him as he and his minions attack democracy and the rule of law?
Senator Warren is desperate to eliminate the filibuster, yet democrats used it 300 times last year.
