Breaking News: Gov. Kemp has signed an Executive Order to close the Mercedes-Benz Dome and move the SEC Championship game to Athens since UGA cannot win in Atlanta.
Poor Georgia, outcoached and outquarterbacked. Why not let J.T. Daniels start the second half?
I don’t understand all the continued negativity from B.J. Fletcher supporters after her loss to “Dip“ Gaines in the Ward lll runoff. The commissioner herself seems to have graciously accepted defeat. She says she wants Gaines to be successful, will still be a voice and will stay involved. Can’t we all just get along?
Just like Republicans believed Trump's big lie, looks like a lot of local folks believed the lying reverends' big lie about B.J. as well. Gullibility comes in all flavors.
Run, Stacey, run. The governor’s race just got interesting. How can you “fight for the heart and soul” of our state when you have don’t have one and sold the other years ago?
I hope that on Dec. 8 I don't see any more of those damned Medicare advantage plan commercials. I am so sick of them, all day every day, over and over. Enough is enough, they must stop.
A sure doozy. Albany contracting for a "windshield-look" condition evaluation on every piece of property for entry in its database. Will the result be scary?
I am white. Interesting editorial from Winston McCuen. It's obvious he has a very narrow knowledge base regarding race and gender. He knows very little of the discriminatory practices that blacks and the problems people with non-standard gender have had to endure. If he was made African American and put in a woman's body he might have a different opinion.
My wife says I keep pushing her buttons. If that was true, I would have found the mute button by now.
Question: How did the city commissioners allow our city to get in a position where it could be fined $50,000 a day for sewer violations? Could it be that the commission incumbents, some with as much as 20 years tenure, ignored the infrastructure issue for years? Seems the complaints by squawkers should be more toward why more of the incumbents were not removed from office.
Democrats always chastise Texas and Florida for their stance on COVID, but blue states like California and New York who have strict guidelines are always the ones hardest hit. No surprise that California and New York are the first two U.S. states to have the new omicron variant.
If Santa Claus were depending on the Albany mail service for help Christmas night, it would be New Years night before he got to us all. Go, Albany mail service!
Thursday's Herald quotes "Dip" saying 14.6% turnout of voters in the runoff were great numbers. "Dip" needs a 9th-grade civils lesson.
The unemployment rate is down to 4.2 percent thanks to Biden's economic policies. Over 200,000 jobs have been created this past month. Throw in new employment for infrastructure, and I will make more money in the market.
Dip Gaines won the election despite the lies spread by some of social media's biggest liars about him being in a gang. He should sue the liars and maybe get them off Facebook.
