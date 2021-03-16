squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Have you ever wondered why private sanitation companies in the big cities have been mob-controlled for decades? You might want to keep that in mind when considering privatizing garbage collection.
Heard California is going to give bonuses to teachers. I thought someone had to do something to earn a bonus. It is amazing how much illegal crap can be done under Democratic leadership.
If Mr. Fletcher had been unemployed at some time during this pandemic, he may have had a better perspective of how these stimulus checks may effect people.
Under Democratic control, America is no longer progressing toward the vision of our founders but toward the visions of Communists Marx, Mao, Stalin, and others who propagated an ideology that has promulgated totalitarian murder and oppression worldwide.
Warnock has sponsored a bill to give minority farmers $500,000 to pay off their mortgage, plus $100,000 to pay the taxes and cost of doing so. Rest assured, this is another straight giveaway to blacks who claim they are farmers or were farmers once long ago. If this isn’t racism, what is? It is nothing but reparations with another name attached.
The multimillion-dollar settlements in the Briana Taylor and George Floyd lawsuits are beyond comprehension. The lawyers and families are getting rich off these accidental deaths. We, the taxpaying insurance-consuming citizens of this country, are paying for it.
Biden said several times “no new taxes,” and now I am going to make a big tax increase. OK, so I lied. But he is a Democrat, and that’s what they do.
Yours Truly, try looking at plenty of articles out there studying said fact regarding what won the election for our two Atlanta Senators. I can’t keep up with who is from where between you and Masked Man. You two sound like the same person. Calling out your continued bovine scatology. Sincerely, your local bovine scatology artist.
The only reason the National Guard is in Washington, D.C., is to protect the Democratic criminals in congress.
YT and MM, you are more ignorant than I thought. The Republicans voted against the COVID Relief Bill because only 9 percent of the $1.9 trillion actually went to COVID relief. The rest went to a Democrat wish list ... transgender studies in Pakistan, billions to the Kennedy Center, etc. Read the bill before you open your ignorant, racist mouths.
“Where vices run riot with impunity, people take custom for law.” Calvin — America’s tolerance of wrong, unchallenging of social and political error, acceptance of immorality has become the new Constitution, written in the streets by mobs and activists, now governing the principles of Congress and society, and indoctrinating schools and universities.
Visited Probate Court to renew my weapons carry license. Great experience. Thanks to Sharon and Bryant. Very courteous, efficient and professional.
I love how all you in-the-know Trump worshipers have that 9% figure down pat. I’m sure y’all read the relief package and did that math. I know you’re not repeating Rush Limbaugh ... who’s telling you what to say now?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.