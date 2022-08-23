Contrary to the first sentence of Michael Reagan’s column, Cheney’s defeat is not the best news for all Americans. Just RINOs. If anyone has sold his or her soul, it’s the cult of Trump. “The Fishing Expedition at Mar-a-Lago,” not “witch hunt?” This entire column is nothing more than typical GOP disinformation.
With the government’s continued help, I’ll soon be a member of the poverty group and get an EBT card.
Elected officials knew when they ran for office that they would not be part of the city pension plan. Contributing employees are vested with 10 years of service and not any retroactive service. Provisions for 401(k) may be a better way. As a former board member, representative and retired employee, I vote no.
The city commissioners are crazy to even ask for benefits. No. We taxpayers need to march and protest. Let’s publish the commissioners’ tax returns — don’t they have regular jobs or is this their primary job? First it was the coroner, now the commissioners — wanting more benefits. Taxpaying citizens are moving out of this county as fast as they can.
Free food, free housing, free health care, free everything ... unless you are an American citizen.
Squawker, if you would only think about all you have done for Albany before you criticize Ms. Fletcher. He who has done the least, squawks the loudest. She has really worked for Albany and done so much for so many. Where are your accolades?
Mr. Truly, I have listened as your fellow Marines and other area squawkers found you unhinged and racist beyond belief. Perhaps you should seek counseling from the VA to straighten out what ails you before it’s too late. Navy Vet
All you supporters of Lorenzo Heard who feel inclined to attack B.J. Fletcher, let’s see how you feel after this crooked man has been in office a little while and taken everything he can from the county budget. It’s what he’s known for ... well, that and action that goes against several of the 10 Commandments.
When those who don’t believe in the rule of law have to comply, they will repeatedly file lawsuits to prevent their compliance. Graham, Kemp, Trump, etc. The list is long, but the cast has another similarity in their hypocrisy. That is that they all belong to the same party, the Republicans.
The Albany City Commission wants to give itself pension benefits? We need to look at each personal financial disclosure to see what is going on. Meanwhile, the sewer spills continue unabated.
Do the people in Hollywood know they look like idiots? J-Lo and Ben need to keep the circus in California. They really do think they’re that important.
Many thanks to the person who is responsible for putting my runaway dog Winston on his line while I was at the hospital.
so our property taxes go up and now some city commissioners want to charge taxpayers for a pension plan?? nathan davis and derrick brown says they are surprised that many cities have pension plans for elected officials. i can just imagine which cites are on that list!!! atlanta, macon, savannah, columbus etc.
