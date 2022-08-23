squawkbox.jpg

Contrary to the first sentence of Michael Reagan’s column, Cheney’s defeat is not the best news for all Americans. Just RINOs. If anyone has sold his or her soul, it’s the cult of Trump. “The Fishing Expedition at Mar-a-Lago,” not “witch hunt?” This entire column is nothing more than typical GOP disinformation.

