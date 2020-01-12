squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Carlton, like you, I think Subadan is due a raise. After all, she hasn’t hit the quarter-million dollar level yet. Her leadership has seen unbelievably outrageous purchases of private property by a local impoverished city government. I will retire in five years, but the outrageous property taxes will force me to move to Florida.
A rehab center is a business, and instead of bringing drug addicts into a residential neighborhood and lowering property values and putting residents at risk of theft or violence, put this rehab center in one of the downtown buildings the city has foolishly bought ... preferably as close to the police department as possible.
It would be nice for readers of The Herald if James W. King would keep some of his thoughts and opinions to himself.
The H.E.A.R.T. group has done so much for this community, it’s about time they got some recognition. Their shoe giveaway has helped change young kids’ lives.
Lamar Hudgins is the kind of man our community needs more of. He has served this community well for many years, and it’s about time he was recognized for that service.
I wonder how the protesters would feel if their child or grandchild had an addiction problem and needed to go to a nearby facility so they could have the support of nearby family.
I knew that Charles Harris would eventually get around to telling us that only his church was the one accepted by God, and that the people who attend all the others are going to hell.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for recognizing Lamar Hudgins. He’s never going to go for a lot of bluster; he just does his job of representing the people of the county. He is a really good man.
Reading Albany Chronicles on Facebook shows many in Albany don’t know much about their local government as well as a dearth of knowledge on property taxes. However, what they do know is how to complain about what they don’t know. Learn.
Bless you, Albany Herald, for recognizing the H.E.A.R.T. group. They do a lot of good things, especially for the kids in our community.
Lamar Hudgins is one of the finest men I’ve ever known in local government. We need more like him.
The Doughertry County BOE spent a lot of money on computers for teachers and students. There should be documented periodic inventories of locations and serviceability. Check ‘em out.
All this underhanded, behind-the-scenes deal-making among members of the City Commission may not be boring, but it doesn’t make me feel very good about the future of our city. We’ve started making strides; I hope some of these shady characters don’t send us backwards.
“The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn’t said.” Peter Drucker, educator.
Lets remove the concept of wealth privilege, and force more expeditious trials by completely doing away with the concept of bail on any felony case.
Only you, Fletcher, would publicly say you believe Subadan deserves a raise. (I’m not saying that you’re wrong, but I’m saying that others who agree with you would never say such a thing out loud for fear of being ridiculed.) More power to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.