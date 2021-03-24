squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I find it rather unsettling that Dougherty County’s Health Department can give away Narcan for drug addicts free of charge, but cannot give insulin to diabetics.
Let’s get the courts open and get some criminals behind bars. Like our teachers, our judges have been sitting on their wallets, doing nothing, while picking up fat paychecks.
Lily Pond Road continues to be torn up by these 18-wheelers. The county has been notified. Commissioner Edwards has been told. Code enforcement also. Soon they will raise taxes to fix them.
It’s outrageous that the crook insurance commissioner has been paid $350,000 in taxpayer money while he does nothing but delay his trial for being a thief so that he can keep on collecting a salary. Plus, we’re paying the real insurance commissioner, too. Get that crook off the state payroll.
You are wrong, Squawker, millions of Americans have not died from Covid-19. 556,000 have died, which is tragic. But the overall number of deaths is about the same as previous years.
Cracker Barrel should just go ahead and officially close its doors here in Albany.
SMR, instead of complaining that there hasn’t been enough uproar over the two mass shootings, how about showing some sympathy? Your disregard for the 18 victims shows how morally corrupt you are. That is why Republicans lost the presidency and both houses of Congress. Petty bickering won’t restore Trump to power. From the blue state of Georgia, signed, Yours Truly
I’m glad the Queen Bee station is getting more involved in the community. We don’t have another radio station around here that does anything but play music selected by computers. How boring! The Honey Jam was one of the best events we’ve had in Albany in a loooooooong time.
Being a liberal doesn’t make you intelligent. Being intelligent is what makes you a liberal. That Masked Man
Amen, Fletcher. Jody Hice was the biggest joke in Georgia’s U.S. congressional delegation until Marjorie Greene came along. Her remaining in Congress and Hice as our secretary of state is not funny, it’s a catastrophe.
It’s simple why Georgia can’t vote by mail like California: Stacey Abrams and Democrats in Georgia abused the system to the point of voter fraud in mass numbers that is easy to see on various videos the media published then buried. In California, Democrats don’t have to commit voter fraud via mail; they just do it openly.
The U.S. will continue to deteriorate until we return our rightful leader to the seat of power. Donald Trump is the only man who has the smarts and the courage to lead this country. He should be our president indefinitely.
Our VP started laughing when asked for a comment about the border. I don’t think it is a laughing matter.
The people of south Albany and south Dougherty County have an empty seat on the commission. We’ve called, sent text messages to Mr. Edwards. He refuses to respond. Reminds us of someone that had that seat before. We’ll vote for a dog-catcher if we have to. This man has to go.
SMRs I got my COVID shot the other day. I think I’m growing a set of horns.
