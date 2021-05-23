squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’ve noticed that gas prices around town went down more than 15 cents in a matter of a couple of days. Thank you, President Biden!
And yet another WGL bill ... due on May 21 ... received on May 21. Are there any adults working at WGL anymore? Or ... as I suspect ... nobody cares. Just draw a paycheck and to hell with the customer.
Way to go graduates. You went through a lot to get where you are ... now it’s time for you to step up and become men and women. Good luck.
One antivax warrior wanted to talk about all of the people in the hospital after being vaccinated. (I think it is less than 100 out of 8,000,000.) Several medical journals have reported that men who get COVID have a higher chance of becoming impotent. So maybe antivaxers not only have a higher risk of dying, they have a higher risk of not breeding.
I have been waiting in anticipation (not really) to see what political office Tracy Taylor would run for next. The first question he should be asked is would he vote for a Jan. 6 commission or would he be like the rest of the gutless Republicans.
Let’s see ... You need 100 police officers and you have only 50. Hmm ... I know, let’s go pay a consultant tens of thousands of dollars to tell us we need more police officers. (For future reference: I’d charge you half as much to tell you that, and I’m always available. Call FLUSH BUCKS.)
“Make crime illegal.” — Matt Larkin. A statement for these times.
I’ve attended many Lee County Commission meetings when Rick Muggridge started the meeting with a prayer. To say that not enough preachers want to participate so we’ll just do four prayers a year is ludicrous. The noose is tightening on Billy Bow-tie, the Disgraced Judge and the Yes Man.
Mr. Carlton, Mr. Carlton. SOWEGA is being overrun by SMRs and SBVs (short-bus voters). Sound the alarm.
Contrary to what most Democrats — and Republicans! — believe, there are a lot of Republicans who feel as Ms. Schneider does. We are loyal to the GOP, not to Donald Trump. Thank you for posting her column. May the group’s efforts succeed ... if not, God help us.
COVID cases in the U.S. are dropping significantly. I bet many of the new cases are illegal immigrants or citizens who caught the virus from unvaccinated illegals.
Sports analyst Steven Smith has shown once again he is a rabid racist. To say Tim Tebow getting a one-year deal with the Jaguars is a slap in the face to Colin Kaepernick is ridiculous. Kaepernick has become the most polarizing figure in professional sports. Tebow has worked to be a unifying team player. Guess which one owners prefer.
When a woman says “5 minutes,” think about 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter and both teams have all their timeouts.
It is a sad day when able-bodied folks make more money sitting on their butts at home on unemployment than some retired seniors make that have worked hard their whole life.
No column from Carlton Fletcher in Sunday’s paper? C’mon, man.
If a mob of Muslims attacked the Capitol, we’d have already bombed an Arab country that had nothing to do with it. That Masked Man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.